Serena Williams’ knee injury has cast major doubt over the star’s upcoming doubles appearance alongside her sister Venus Williams.

Williams has received a wildcard to play both singles and doubles, but that was derailed during her first round match against Maya Joint on Centre Court.

The American icon was defeated by Joint, in a match which reportedly saw her tweak her knee in the 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 defeat to the Australian.

I tweaked my knee late in the first set, but I’ll be doing everything I can to be ready for doubles with Venus Williams,” wrote the star on Instagram after her defeat to Joint.

Williams was still nowhere to be seen on Friday, July 3rd’s order of play at Wimbledon, despite the doubles draw getting underway at the Grand Slam.

However, Williams has still not withdrawn from the competition and tournament director Jamie Baker has broken with tradition to allow the star the time to work out if she can play alongside her sister.

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Speaking during a Wimbledon press conference, Baker said: “We are giving her as much time, obviously we want her to play if she possibly can.”

This is rare for Wimbledon to bend its rules, as it is usually a tightly run ship to try and get the tournament finished in the allocated two weeks.

However, Baker has suggested those usual strict rules are actually a guidline and he is confident the tournament will be finished on time.

“In terms of the days, it’s actually a guideline, that’s what we’re hoping to do based on trying to get the tournament finished,” said the former tennis star.

“There are actually sometimes exceptional circumstances, whether it’s weather or injuries. We wouldn’t do that if we felt that it was putting the rest of the competition in any type of danger of putting it back.”

Although it is currently unclear if she will play, Baker has outlined where the potenial return of the Williams sisters will take place.

Baker cited the “numbers of people and safety” as a factor into Wimbledon’s decision, which implies it could be put on a showcase court.

The tournament director also added: “Serena and Venus, they’re massive global stars, so there’s a lot of people who want to see.”

If they do play, the Williams sisters will play doubles at Wimbledon for the first time in a decade, when they lifted the title at the 2016 event.

That was their sixth Grand Slam title together at Wimbledon and their 14th, and last, overall Grand Slam title in doubles.