The first two rounds at Wimbledon 2026 are done and dusted and a total of 25 seeded players have lost with one men’s top-10 player and two stars in the women’s top-10 on the exit list.

There are 32 seeds in both the men’s draw and women’s draw at the start of each Grand Slam and 17 men and 21 women are left standing after the first four days of the grass-court Grand Slam.

Fifteen of the men’s seeds are lost in the opening two rounds while 10 women lost while 29th seed Emma Raducanu withdrew before the tournament started.

The 11th-seeded Casper Ruud and 12th-seeded Andrey Rublev were the biggest casualties on day one at The Championships with the former going down 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (9-7) against the big-serving Hubert Hurkacz.

Rublev faced fellow Russian Roman Safiullin and it was the qualifier who emerged victorious from their titanic five-set clash as he won 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (14-12) after saving two match points in the final-set tie-breaker.

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British hope Cameron Norrie lost 7-6 (9-6), 2-6, 7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 6-7 (4-10) against qualifier Michael Zheng.

“It’s a tough one. I played point for point throughout the whole match. Yeah, he played better than me at the end. Really aggressive. I was really surprised with his level. So well done to him,” the 26th-seeded Norrie said.

“But yeah, if I could have had a few more matches kind of leading in, I think I can win this match. There were so many small moments in the match that he did really well to go on his side. So, yeah, credit to him.”

Luciano Danderi (15th) was beaten 7-6 (9-7), 7-5, 6-2 by Ethan Quinn from the United States while 27th seed Ugo Humbert lost Zizou Bergs with the Belgian winning 6-2, 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3.

On the women’s side, the biggest shock of the day came when French Open runner-up Maja Chwalinska was stunned by Thailand qualifier Mananchaya Sawangkaew. The 20th-seeded Chwalinska earned a wildcard entry, but fell at the first hurdle as she lost 6-2, 7-5, 6-2 against the world No 162.

The 27th-seeded Anastasia Potapova also exited as she was beaten 6-2, 6-3 by Jessica Bouzas Maneiro while 28th seed Ann Li lost 5-7, 6-1, 4-6 against Zeynep Sonmez.

Day 2

Clara Tauson (24th) fell early on Tuesday as she went down 6-3, 6-3 against Maria Sakkari, but the biggest shock of the day came later on when eighth seed Elina Svitolina was stunned 7-5, 6-2 by fellow Ukrainian Daria Snigur.

Queen’s Club Championship winner Donna Vekic (31st) lost 6-3, 6-7 (3-7), 4-6 against Ashlyn Krueger

Fourth seed Ben Shelton is the highest-ranked player to exit the tournament so far, with his defeat coming in the first round on Tuesday against Otto Virtanen.

The Finn won 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (8-10), 6-2, 7-6 (11-9) and Shelton stated after the match: “Tough loss. One of the toughest losses I’ve taken, for sure. Yeah, I got to give a lot of credit to the guy I played, Otto. I thought he played an outstanding match.”

French Open semi-finalist and 32nd seed Matteo Arnaldi was beaten 6-3, 1-6, 6-7 (5-7), 3-6 by Quentin Halys and 18th seed Francisco Cerúndolo lost 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 to Jaume Munar

Day 3

Wednesday’s action started with Jenson Brooksy taking out 32nd seed Ignacio Buse, winning 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 and the 16th-seeded Learner Tien also exited as he lost 7-6 (8-6), 4-6, 6-7 (4-7), 3-6 against Marton Fucsovics.

French Open champion Mirra Andreeva was the biggest casualty on Wednesday, but she had a tough opponent as she faced 2023 Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova and it was the two-time Grand Slam winner who emerged with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 win.

“It’s going to take some time, maybe a couple of days [to get over the loss], and then I’m going to be back to practice for hard courts,” the fifth seed said. “I don’t know what my next tournaments are going to be. I still need to talk to my team to see where I’m going to play next.”

The Russian added: “I think she played well today. She’s a tricky opponent, especially to play against her on grass. She changes the rhythm a lot. The slices and dropshots, here they stay low, they don’t bounce. I’ve had some trouble with that, as well.”

Day 4

Just weeks after reaching the semi-final at Roland Garros, Diana Shnaider made a second-round exit from Wimbledon as lost 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 against Liudmila Samsonova, but she was the only seed to lose in the women’s draw on Thursday.

The 29th-seeded Brandon Nakashima was taken out by Jan-Lennard Struff with the German winning 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (10-6) in a clash that lasted nearly four hours and 30 minutes.

Jakub Mensik (15th seed) was beaten by Grigor Dimitrov as the wildcard won 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 while 20th seed Arthur Fils lost 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 3-6 against Matteo Berrettini.

Eliminated Men’s Seeds

4. Ben Shelton

11. Casper Ruud

12. Andrey Rublev

14. Luciano Darderi

15. Jakub Mensik

16. Learner Tien

18. Francisco Cerundolo

20. Arthur Fils

26. Cameron Norrie

27. Ugo Humbert

28. Brandon Nakashima

29. Tomas Martin Etcheverry

30. Alejandro Tabilo

31. Iganicio Buse

32. Matteo Arnaldi

Eliminated Women’s Seeds

5. Mirra Andreeva

8. Elina Svitolina

15. Diana Shnaider

20. Maja Chwalinska

22. Leylah Fernandez

24. Clara Tauson

27. Anastasia Potapova

28. Ann Li

29. Emma Raducanu (withdrew before first round)

31. Donna Vekic

32. Katerina Siniakova