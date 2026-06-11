Serena Williams with the Wimbledon trophy in 2016

Serena Williams looks set to return to Wimbledon this year after an apparent slip-up from the tournament’s social media team.

A decade on from her last triumph at SW19, the 44-year-old may be back at the grass court Grand Slam in just a matter of weeks.

The 23-time major winner made her long-awaited return to tennis this week when she played doubles alongside Victoria Mboko at Queen’s Club.

That comeback was cut short on Thursday after Mboko withdrew from the tournament due to a knee injury.

Serena is set to continue her grass court schedule next week in Berlin, where the veteran is reportedly primed to play alongside Karolina Muchova.

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While she herself hasn’t spoken about whether or not she will compete at Wimbledon, the tournament’s social media team may have jumped the gun on that news.

Some eagle-eyed tennis fans took a screengrab of a now deleted Wimbledon Instagram comment, which has since spread over social media.

The post read, “Wishing @vickymboko a speedy recovery. See you at SW19 for The Championships, Serena.”

not surprising but this reply from Wimbledon all but confirms Serena’s getting a WC pic.twitter.com/v21hehjoo0 — Christian’s Court (@christianscourt) June 11, 2026

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