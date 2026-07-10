Liam Broady has defended Arthur Fery from accusations of being a ‘nepo baby’ by providing an insight into his upbringing.

Ahead of his Wimbledon semi-final with Alexander Zverev, The Telegraph posted an article with the headline ‘Tennis nepo baby Arthur Fery is world’s fastest-rising talent’.

A nepo baby is generally described as a person who benefits from their parent’s fame, wealth, or connections to achieve success in their own careers. However, the term, which is a portmanteau of ‘nepotism’ and ‘baby’, is arguably a pejorative, suggesting that the success was not earned.

For Fery, his father, Loic Fery, was the owner of FC Lorient and is currently the French football team’s president. His mother, Olivia Fery, is a former French tennis player and later worked for the UK’s Lawn Tennis Association.

Without those connections, the 23-year-old would likely have found it more difficult to achieve the success he has had over the past fortnight and more. Indeed, former British No 1 Greg Rusedski previously outlined how hard it is to make it in tennis from a financial standpoint.

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The ex-US Open finalist stated earlier this year, “The reality is you have to have a sponsor, well to do parents, or a federation that can fund you.”

Fery’s backers certainly tick one or more of those boxes. However, Brit and former world No 93 Broady – who once reached the third round at Wimbledon and was a crowd favourite – has tried to add some extra nuance to the conversation.

The 32-year-old claimed Fery‘s father, in particular, was “very tough” on him growing up and stressed that he had to earn his keep. On the flip side, having access to the best coaching is a “huge advantage”.

I wouldn’t say Arthur is necessarily a nepo baby. His dad was always very tough with him and insistent her earns everything himself. BUT in elite sport access to 🔝 lvl coaching from the offset where others don’t have access is a huge advantage — Liam Broady (@Liambroady) July 10, 2026

The article has sparked quite the debate on social media, with some arguing that he is a nepo baby, while others say the word is misused by people are who envious.

Some would argue that the term diminishes the hard work Fery has done to get to this point, with the former Stanford University student now Britain’s No 1.

Either way, after pocketing £900,000 and seeing his ranking soar to 36th in the world, one would hope Fery doesn’t care one iota.

READ MORE: Arthur Fery: What ranking points & prize money did Brit get as Carlos Alcaraz suffers drop