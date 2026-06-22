With just one week to go until the main draw begins, several top stars continue to drop out of the Wimbledon main draw.

The likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Lorenzo Musetti, and Valentin Vacherot have already confirmed that they will not be taking part in the second Grand Slam of the year.

They have been joined by Eliot Spizzirri, who has pulled out of the Grand Slam with an undisclosed injury. Spizzirri very nearly made a name for himself at this year’s Australian Open, where he played Jannik Sinner in the third round.

In intense heat, Spizzirri went a set and a break up against a worse-for-wear Sinner, who was severaly struggling with the hot Melbourne climate.

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The heat index saved the day for the World No 1, as it became too hot to play and the roof was closed on the Rod Laver Arena. Sinner bounced back to take the second, third, and fourth sets to win the match.

Spizzirri will not get the opportunity to cause a scare at Wimbledon this year and he has been replaced by another American in the draw: Martin Damm Jr.

ATP Wimbledon withdrawal list

Carlos Alcaraz (world No 2) – replaced by Jan Choinski

Lorenzo Musetti (world No 15) – replaced by Matteo Berrettini

Valentin Vacherot (world No 20) – replaced by Sho Shimabukuro

Tomas Machac (world No 42) – replaced by Jesper de Jong

Sebastian Korda (world No 46) – replaced by Alexandre Muller

Holger Rune (world No 63) – replaced by Titouan Droguet

Arthur Cazaux (world No 81) – replaced by Alex Molcan

Eliot Spizzirri (world no 95)- replace by Martin Damm Jr.

Reilly Opelka (world No 102) – replaced by Dalibor Svrcina

The women’s draw at Wimbledon has lost a further two names, bringing the total up to seven names just one week before the Grand Slam kicks off.

Joining the likes of Sonay Kartal, Victoria Mboko, and Hailey Baptiste out of the competition will be Cristina Bucsa and Marketa Vondrousova.

WTA Wimbledon withdrawal list

Victoria Mboko (world No 9) – replaced by Darja Vidmanova

Hailey Baptiste (world No 30) – replaced by Hanne Vandewinkel

Cristina Bucsa (world no 35) – replaced by Victoria Jiménez Kasintseva

Varvara Gracheva (world No 71) – replaced Sinja Kraus

Sonay Kartal (world No 72) – replaced by Paula Badosa

Veronika Kudermetova (world No 86) – replaced by Francesca Jones

Marketa Vondrousova (world no 120) – replaced by Nadia Podoroska

Vondrousova’s four-year ban from tennis ensures she will not play the tournament she stunningly won as an unseeded player back in 2023.

Bucsa, meanwhile, has withdrawn from the Grand Slam with a wrist injury, so she will not be able to try and build upon her best-ever performance at Wimbledon from last year, when she reached the third round.