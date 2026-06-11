The start of Wimbledon is still over two weeks away, but there are five players who have already withdrawn, and also concerns over the participation of some other high-profile stars.

The 2026 Wimbledon Championships, which will be the 139th edition of the historic grass-court Grand Slam, will be staged from 29 June to 12 July.

Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek are the defending men’s and women’s singles champions, having both won their maiden Wimbledon crowns in 2025.

World No 2 Carlos Alcaraz, the world No 2 and a two-time Wimbledon winner, has not played since injuring his right wrist during his first round win at the Barcelona Open on 14 April.

After pulling out of Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros, Alcaraz announced last month that he would miss the entire grass-court swing.

“My recovery is going well, and I feel much better, but unfortunately, I’m still not ready to be able to play, and that’s why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen’s and Wimbledon,” said the 23-year-old Spaniard.

“They are two really special tournaments for me, and I’ll miss them a lot. We keep working to return as soon as possible!”

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ATP Wimbledon withdrawal list

After Alcaraz, Valentin Vacherot has become the second player to pull out of the men’s singles event at Wimbledon.

Carlos Alcaraz (world No 2) – replaced by Jan Choinski

(world No 2) – replaced by Jan Choinski Valentin Vacherot (world No 20) – replaced by Sho Shimabukuro

The 27-year-old Monegasque star, who withdrew from the French Open before his second round match, has revealed he is suffering from a stress fracture in his foot.

“Officially, it’s a stress fracture with significant bone edema,” Vacherot said on an episode of Prime à Roland-Garros.

“I started feeling it at the end of Madrid, which is why I didn’t play Rome and Hamburg before Roland [Garros] to try to take as much time as possible to heal.

“Grass is dead, Wimbledon is dead. If I’m back on the match courts in a month and a half, I’ll take it as a reset to arrive fresh for this second part of the season.”

There is also uncertainty over the participation of Lorenzo Musetti, Jack Draper, Arthur Fils and Holger Rune.

Musetti missed Roland Garros due to a thigh injury, while Draper has not played since suffering a knee injury at the Barcelona Open in April. Both Musetti and Draper have pulled out of next week’s Queen’s Club Championships.

Rune has not competed since October due to an Achilles injury, and he has also ruled himself out of Queen’s.

Fils has not played since sustaining a hip injury at the Italian Open last month, and he has withdrawn from next week’s Halle Open.

WTA Wimbledon withdrawal list

Hailey Baptiste, Varvara Gracheva and Sonay Kartal have all withdrawn from the Wimbledon women’s singles entry list due to injuries.

Hailey Baptiste (world No 30) – replaced by Hanne Vandewinkel

(world No 30) – replaced by Hanne Vandewinkel Varvara Gracheva (world No 71) – replaced Sinja Kraus

(world No 71) – replaced Sinja Kraus Sonay Kartal (world No 72) – replaced by Paula Badosa

Victoria Mboko retired in her opening round singles match at Queen’s Club on Tuesday after suffering a left knee injury, and this has cast some doubt over her grass-court campaign.

Marketa Vondrousova, a Wimbledon winner in 2023, remains on the entry list, but there is a question mark over her participation as she has not competed since this year’s Australian Open.

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