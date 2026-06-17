Injuries are seemingly taking their toll on tennis stars in the men’s and women’s game as Wimbledon draws nearer.

The tennis world was rocked by the news that Carlos Alcaraz‘s wrist injury was more serious than initially feared, prompting the seven-time major winner to withdraw from the French Open and Wimbledon.

Last week, Victoria Mboko became the highest-ranked player on the WTA Tour to pull out of the grass Grand Slam after injuring her knee at Queen’s Club.

Now, former world No 5 Lorenzo Musetti has announced that he too won’t be in London due to an ongoing rectus femoris (quadriceps) problem.

On Wednesday, he wrote on Instagram, “I want to update you on my recovery from the injury I sustained in Rome: rehabilitation is going very well and the medical results are encouraging.

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“Unfortunately, as I have not yet been able to begin a full athletic training program, and after careful evaluation, we have come to the difficult conclusion that I will not be able to participate in Wimbledon this year.

“It is not an easy decision, but it is the right one. My priority is to return to the court at 100%. Thank you for your continued support – see you soon.”

For the time being, he becomes the fourth player on the ATP Tour to pull out of Wimbledon. And according to reports, French Open quarter-finalist Matteo Berrettini will take his place in the main draw.

ATP Wimbledon withdrawal list

Carlos Alcaraz (world No 2) – replaced by Jan Choinski

(world No 2) – replaced by Jan Choinski Lorenzo Musetti (world No 15) – replaced by Matteo Berrettini

(world No 15) – replaced by Matteo Berrettini Valentin Vacherot (world No 20) – replaced by Sho Shimabukuro

(world No 20) – replaced by Sho Shimabukuro Arthur Cazaux (world No 81) – replaced by Alex Molcan

Incidentally, Berrettini was said to be among the candidates for the remaining two singles wildcards at Wimbledon.

But with his promotion to the main draw, all eyes will be on who gets those two coveted spots.

And when it comes to absentees on the women’s side, Hailey Baptiste is among those who have been struck down by injury heading into the third major of the year.

WTA Wimbledon withdrawal list

Victoria Mboko (world No 9) – replaced by Darja Vidmanova

(world No 9) – replaced by Darja Vidmanova Hailey Baptiste (world No 30) – replaced by Hanne Vandewinkel

(world No 30) – replaced by Hanne Vandewinkel Varvara Gracheva (world No 71) – replaced Sinja Kraus

(world No 71) – replaced Sinja Kraus Sonay Kartal (world No 72) – replaced by Paula Badosa

WHAT NEXT? Wimbledon wildcards: Serena Williams & Maja Chwalinska learn their fate as Nick Kyrgios in doubt