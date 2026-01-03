The ASB Classic in Auckland is one of the first stops on the WTA Tour in 2026, and the draw is out, with Elina Svitolina, Emma Navarro and Venus Williams all set to star.

Main draw action at the WTA 250 tournament, which is staged on outdoor hard courts at the ASB Tennis Centre in Auckland, will take place from January 5 to 11.

This year’s event is the 39th edition of the women’s tournament in Auckland. Clara Tauson was the champion in 2025, but she chose to compete in Brisbane instead this year.

The women’s singles draw features 32 players with eight seeds, and it is played over five rounds with no byes.

Lulu Sun, the New Zealand No 1, is the only player on the original entry list who has withdrawn.

Who will the seeded players face?

World No 14 Svitolina is the top seed, and she will play Varvara Gracheva in the opening round before a potential second round meeting with wildcard Katie Boulter or a qualifier.

The 31-year-old Ukrainian is projected to meet sixth seed and world No 56 Janice Tjen in the quarter-finals. Tjen, a 23-year-old Indonesian, will start her campaign against Sonay Kartal.

World No 35 Iva Jovic and 63rd-ranked Peyton Stearns, who are seeded third and eighth, are also in the top half and are projected to meet in the last eight. The American duo will both play qualifiers in their opening matches.

In the bottom half, fifth seed and world No 54 Magda Linette will take on 45-year-old Venus Williams in an intriguing opening round match. Williams, a seven-time major singles champion currently ranked 581st, is competing as a wildcard.

Linette could meet fourth seed and world No 53 Alex Eala in the quarter-finals. Eala, a 20-year-old Filipina, will begin her campaign against 69th-ranked Donna Vekic.

Emma Navarro, the second seed and world No 15, will play Francesca Jones in her first match and could take on No 7 seed and world No 57 Wnag Xinyu in the last eight.

WTA Auckland Open projected quarter-finals (based on seeding)

Elina Svitolina (1) vs Janice Tjen (6)

Iva Jovic (3) vs Peyton Stearns (8)

Alex Eala (4) vs Magda Linette (5)

Emma Navarro (2) vs Wang Xinyu (7)

