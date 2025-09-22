WTA China Open draw: Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu learn their fate

The draw for the 2025 China Open women’s singles event has been made, and Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and others stars have learned their potential paths.

The 32 seeds in the 96-player draw at the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing each receive a first round bye. World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka has opted to skip the event, while Madison Keys, Danielle Collins, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Marketa Voundrousova, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Olga Danilovic have also withdrawn.

The top eight seeds are: Swiatek (1), Gauff (2), Amanda Anisimova (3), Mirra Andreeva (4), Jessica Pegula (5), Jasmine Paolini (6), Zheng Qinwen (7) and Elena Rybakina (8).

Swiatek arrives after winning the WTA 500 tournament in Seoul — her 25th career title — last week.

The Polish star will begin her campaign in Beijing against either Yuan Yue or Yulia Putintseva and is projected to meet 28th seed Anna Kalinskaya in the third round.

The six-time major champion could then face 16th seed Emma Navarro in the fourth round, fifth seed Jessica Pegula in the last eight and fourth seed Mirra Andreeva in the semi-finals.

In the final, Swiatek could face Gauff, Anisimova, Paolini or Rybakina — all of whom are in the bottom half of the draw.

Gauff, who is the reigning China Open champion, will face either Lucia Bronzetti or Kamilla Rakhimova in the second round in what will be her first match since the US Open.

The world No 3 and two-time major winner is then projected to meet No 25 seed Leylah Fernandez in the third round, 15th seed Belinda Bencic in the fourth round and eighth seed Rybakina in the quarter-finals.

If Gauff reaches the last four, she could take on fellow American Anisimova, who was a runner-up at the last two Grand Slams. Gauff could face any of Swiatek, Andreeva, Pegula and Zheng in a potential final.

Emma Raducanu is in the top half of the draw and will play either Donna Vekic or a qualifier in her first match and could face a third round showdown with Jessica Pegula.

The Brit could meet 12th seed Naomi Osaka is she reaches the last 16, while Swiatek is her projected quarter-final opponent.

China Open 2025 projected quarter-finals

Iga Swiatek (1) vs Jessica Pegula (5)

Mirra Andreeva (4) vs Zheng Qinwen (7)

Amanda Anisimova (3) vs Jasmine Paolini (6)

Coco Gauff (2) vs Elena Rybakina (8)

