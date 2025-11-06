Amanda Anisimova’s rise has been one of the best stories on the WTA Tour in 2025, and the American’s landmark season is not done yet.

After a disappointing loss against Elena Rybakina to start her maiden WTA Finals campaign, gutsy victories over Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek were enough for Anisimova to progress to the last four in Riyadh.

Now, the Wimbledon and US Open runner-up has the chance to break new ground over the next two days, and potentially overtake Coco Gauff as the US No 1 — here is how she can do it.

As it stands

Of the four Americans who qualified for the WTA Finals this year, Anisimova is one of two left standing ahead of the knockout stage, alongside Jessica Pegula.

The fourth seed qualified second from Group Serena Williams and will face Group Steffi Graf winner Aryna Sabalenka on Friday, while the other semi-final pits sixth seed Rybakina against fifth seed Pegula.

However, defending champion Gauff is now out of the tournament, with defeats to both Sabalenka and Pegula meaning she finished third in Group Steffi Graf.

With 200 ranking points available per round-robin win, Gauff leaves Riyadh with a year-end tally of 6,763 points and currently sits third in the WTA Live Rankings.

After two group stage wins, Anisimova sits on 6,287 points in the live rankings — though now has the chance to pick up significant points in the knockout rounds.

Tennis News

Elena Rybakina issues fitness update ahead of WTA Finals knockout stages

Iga Swiatek makes interesting confession as she enters uncharted waters with WTA Finals exit

How can Anisimova replace Gauff as US No 1?

It is unlikely that Anisimova will be thinking about her ranking mid-event, but she has been handed a gilt-edged chance in Riyadh.

With Gauff now out and only earning 200 ranking points, Anisimova can now rise to a new career-high ranking of world No 3 if she wins the WTA Finals title.

A total of 400 ranking points are on offer in Friday’s semi-final encounters, meaning that the fourth seed will move to 6,687 points if she were to beat Sabalenka in the last four.

Though that would not be enough to overtake Gauff, she could then overtake her compatriot if she won the final, which is worth 500 ranking points for whoever triumphs.

Should Anisimova triumph in Riyadh over the next two days, she would hold 7,187 points when the WTA Rankings update next Monday — enough to move ahead of Gauff.

A major opportunity has been presented to her, though her position as the year-end world No 4 is also not yet secure.

Can Pegula overtake Anisimova?

After pulling out of last year’s WTA Finals after two round-robin defeats, Riyadh has been much kinder to Pegula in 2025.

An impressive win over Jasmine Paolini on Thursday was enough for Pegula to seal progression with a 2-1 record in Group Steffi Graf, her only loss coming to world No 1 Sabalenka.

The runner-up at this tournament in 2023, she will be eyeing up her second final when she faces Rybakina in Friday’s semi-final showdown.

And, she could in fact overtake Anisimova and move inside the world’s top four by the end of the year.

Should Anisimova fall to Sabalenka on Friday, she would end the year on her current total of 6,287 points.

However, if Pegula were to go on to win the title, she would end the year on 6,483 points — enough to move above her compatriot.

Pegula herself could be overtaken by Rybakina if the Kazakh wins their semi-final and ultimately takes home the title, meaning there is plenty at stake in the WTA Rankings over the next two days.

Read Next: WTA Finals prize money & ranking points won by Coco Gauff and Jasmine Paolini revealed