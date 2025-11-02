The WTA Finals in Riyadh are well and truly underway, and the semi-final line-up could begin to take shape as early as Monday.

Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina were in rampant form in their opening-round matches on Saturday, with Swiatek breezing past Madison Keys and Rybakina making light work of Anisimova.

Now, the two will do battle on the third day of action at the WTA Finals, and whoever wins could seal progression to the last four if results go their way; here, we look at what both women need to potentially reach the semi-finals.

Day 3 Order of Play (local time)

N/B 17:00: (2) Iga Swiatek vs (6) Elena Rybakina

N/B: 18:30: (4) Amanda Anisimova vs (7) Madison Keys

How Swiatek can reach semi-finals

Swiatek comes into this match as the favourite to win, having won all four of her meetings against Rybakina across the 2025 season.

And, if the reigning Wimbledon champion were to beat the Kazakh for the fifth consecutive match, she could well find herself qualifying for the semi-final with a match to spare.

If Swiatek beats Rybakina on Monday, and Keys then defeats Anisimova, the Pole would progress as the winner of Group Serena Williams; Keys and Rybakina would then battle for second spot on Wednesday.

If she wins in straight sets and Anisimova wins in three sets, her qualification would be secured — though she would then need to beat Anisimova on Wednesday to guarantee a first-placed finish.

Any other variant of results will leave Swiatek fighting for her place on Wednesday.

How Rybakina can reach semi-finals

Having impressed with a dominant opening win versus Anisimova on Saturday, Rybakina may well fancy her chances of ending her losing streak against Swiatek, having led their head-to-head 4-2 before the Pole’s recent run of wins.

And, if she beats the second seed on Monday, followed by Anisimova beating Keys, the Kazakh will qualify as the group winner, with Anisimova and Swiatek then battling for second on Monday.

Should Rybakina win in straight sets and Keys win in three sets, her progression would also be secured, though she would need to defeat Keys on Wednesday to guarantee finishing top.

Any other variant of result will leave her battling to progress to the final round of matches on Wednesday.

