Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will meet in the WTA Finals deciding match on Saturday and the prize money at stake will be the biggest of the tennis year.

World No 1 Sabalenka prevailed in a high-quality and big-hitting contest against Amanda Anisimova, with the 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win giving the US Open a chance to win her first WTA Finals title.

“She’s always pushing me to play my best tennis,” said Sabalenka of Anisimova. “Honestly, I wouldn’t care if I lost this match because I think we played an incredible match and both deserved this place in the final.

“It’s going to be another powerful game. I feel like today was great preparation for Elena. I’m looking forward to leaving everything I have in the last match of the season and fight for this beautiful trophy.”

Sabalenka’s power-packed battle with Anisimova was instantly hailed as one of the best matches seen on the WTA Tour this year and both players can take so much confidence from the precision and power of their ball striking after a captivating contest.

Rybakina built her success in a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win against Jessica Pegula behind her monster serve, which has been functioning so well all week and she is heading into the final against Sabalenka in thrilling form.

“It’s my biggest weapon and I think it worked really well,” said Rybakina, as she commented on her serve. “Some moments, when I needed it the most, it worked — even though she was really playing well and pushing me in the tough situations.”

Sabalenka and Rybakina have already secured huge cash windfalls after their run to the final in Riyadh, with the prize money on offer in the final ensuring the champion will take home more money than could collect in any of the four Grand Slam events that dominate the tennis year.

This is a breakdown of the prize money that is on the line at the WTA Finals:

Participant fee: $340,000

Round-robin win: $355,000 per win

Semi-final win: $1,290,000

Final win: $2,540,000

With both players winning all four of her matches so far at the WTA Finals, Sabalenka and Rybakina have already pocketed an eye-watering $2,695m.

Now the winner on Saturday will add another $2,540,000, which will take their total to $5,235,000.

That is more than the $5million Sabalenka collected for winning the US Open in September and it would take her prize money winnings for 2025 past the $17million mark.

No other player in women’s tennis this year has broken through the $10million prize money barrier, with Rybakina set to more than double her prize money for this entire year if she wins the final on Saturday.

Rybakina has won $3,195,162 in what has been a challenging 2025 hampered by injury and illness, but she could end on the ultimate high in the richest tournament in women’s tennis.