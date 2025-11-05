The closing stages of the WTA Finals are already approaching, and the tournament has already come to an end for a handful of players in Riyadh.

After two defeats, seventh seed Madison Keys was forced to pull out of the event, with Ekaterina Alexandrova taking her place as an alternate, while Iga Swiatek exited after defeat on Wednesday.

Here, we look at the prize money and ranking points that all three will take home from their final tournament of a long 2025 season.

What prize money & ranking points does Keys take home?

Keys was making her first appearance at the year-end championships since 2016, and her campaign has come to an unfortunate end.

The American was beaten by Swiatek and then Amanda Anisimova in her first two matches, results that meant she could not progress to the semi-final.

And, her campaign ultimately came to an end with a withdrawal, pulling out of her final match against Elena Rybakina due to illness.

Ranking points are only on offer for each match win at the event, meaning Keys will not take home any points from the tournament — as no points are awarded merely for qualifying.

Keys did not pick up any extra prize money as a result of failing to win any matches, though she will still take a participant fee of $280,000 for completing two matches.

Tennis News

Aryna Sabalenka was ‘angry with coach’ as she addresses Anton Dubrov’s decision to leave court

‘Battle of the Sexes’: What we know and what Aryna Sabalenka & Nick Kyrgios have said

What prize money & ranking points does Alexandrova take home?

The second alternate in Riyadh this year, Alexandrova was a surprise call-up into action on Wednesday after the first alternate, Mirra Andreeva, chose not to register for action.

By getting the chance to play, the 31-year-old assured herself an alternate appearance paycheck of $210,000 for playing one match.

However, after a 6-4, 6-4 defeat to Rybakina, the Russian does not take home any further prize money — or any ranking points — from the event.

What prize money & ranking points does Swiatek take home?

Wednesday’s match between Swiatek and Anisimova provided a simple scenario: whoever won would finish second in the group behind Rybakina and progress, while the loser would head home.

And, with the American battling to a three-set victory — in the best match of the event so far — Swiatek has now exited at the round-robin stage in two consecutive years, after triumphing in 2023.

Having won one of her three matches in Riyadh, Swiatek will take home 200 ranking points, missing the chance to gain further semi-final and final points after her exit.

Adding to her participant fee of $340,000 for completing her three matches, she also earned a further $355,000 for her victory over Keys, bringing her total tournament winnings to $695,000.

Read Next: WTA Finals qualification: What Sabalenka, Gauff, & Pegula need to progress in Riyadh