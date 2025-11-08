Jessica Pegula and Amanda Anisimova were the last two American women standing in the singles draw at the WTA Finals, and saw their campaigns end in Friday’s semi-finals.

Fifth seed Pegula fell in a tight three-setter to sixth seed Elena Rybakina in the first semi-final, before fourth seed Anisimova was beaten in a three-set battle to top seed Aryna Sabalenka.

With their respective tournaments now over, we look at what prize money and ranking points both women will take home from Riyadh.

What prize money did Pegula and Anisimova win?

Both Pegula and Anisimova leave Riyadh with identical WTA Finals records, with two wins and one defeat in the round-robin stage before defeat in Friday’s semi-finals.

With prize money on offer per individual match, that means that the US stars both leave the tournament with exactly the same prize money.

Pegula and Anisimova both collect an initial participant fee of $340,000, having completed all three of their round-robin wins.

A further $355,000 is then on offer for each match a player wins in the round-robin stage; as both won two matches, they each earn a further $710,000 in earnings.

Added to the participant fee, Pegula and Anisimova both leave the tournament with $1,050,000 in winnings for their final tournaments of 2025.

What ranking points did Pegula and Anisimova win in Riyadh?

As they have identical prize money, it likely comes as no surprise that the two also take home the same ranking points from the event.

A total of 200 points is on offer per round-robin win at the WTA Finals, with no ranking points offered merely for reaching the tournament.

With Pegula and Anisimova both winning two of their three round-robin matches, they both earned 400 ranking points ahead of the last four.

They could have added a further 400 points had they won their respective semi-finals, though they tasted defeat.

Anisimova’s 400 ranking points from Riyadh mean that she will finish the season on 6,287 points and be at her career-high ranking of world No 4, having been ranked outside the top 30 at the start of 2025.

Pegula’s 400 ranking points see her finish the season with a total of 5,583 points in the WTA Rankings.

She is currently in fifth spot in the WTA Live Rankings, though she will be knocked down to sixth should Rybakina win the title on Saturday.

