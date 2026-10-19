WTA Rankings: Alex Eala drops, Elena Rybakina’s lead reduced, Maja Chwalinska +11, Sonay Kartal +121

Maja Chwalinska and Sonay Kartal faced off in a surprise final at the 2026 Wuhan Open, and they have both made significant jumps in the WTA Rankings.

Polish star Chwalinska downed Kartal 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the title match at the WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan on Sunday.

Chwalinska, who was a runner-up at Roland Garros in June, has jumped 11 places to a new career-high ranking of world No 11 following her maiden career title.

Kartal started Wuhan as the world No 170 and competed using a protected ranking after missing over six months this season due to injury.

The 24-year-old Brit has soared 121 places to 49th — five places below her career-best position of world No 44.

Jelena Ostapenko, who lost to Kartal in the semi-finals in Wuhan, has moved up 10 spots to 24th.

Ann Li has climbed six positions to a new career-high of world No 25 after her run to the quarter-finals in Wuhan.

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World No 1 Elena Rybakina did not compete in Wuhan due to a foot injury, and as a result, she has dropped 500 points.

This has allowed second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka to close the gap to 1,646 points despite her opening match exit at the WTA 1000 event.

Belinda Bencic has dropped two places to world No 14, while Ekaterina Alexandrova has slid nine spots to 33rd.

Magdalena Frech (56th to 47th), Lanlana Tararudee (60th to 53rd), Ashlyn Krueger (68th to 55th), Caty McNally (70th to 59th) and Yulia Putintseva (79th to 66th) have all made big jumps.

Tereza Valentova’s 26-place slide from 62nd to 88th is the biggest drop in the top 100 this week.

Bianca Andreescu has leapt 36 places to world No 132 after winning the Rovereto Challenger.

WTA Rankings Top 20 (19 October)

1. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan – 9,196

2. Aryna Sabalenka – 7,550

3. Mirra Andreeva – 6,306

4. Jessica Pegula, United States – 6,235

5. Coco Gauff, United States – 5,974

6. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine – 5,229

7. Karolina Muchova, Czechia – 4,833

8. Linda Noskova, Czechia – 4,678

9. Iga Swiatek, Poland – 4,389

10. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine – 3,920

11. Maja Chwalinska, Poland – 3,031 (+11)

12. Iva Jovic, United States – 2,931 (-1)

13. Diana Shnaider – 2,663

14. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland – 2,662 (-2)

15. Elise Mertens, Belgium – 2,540 (-1)

16. Victoria Mboko, Canada – 2,501 (-1)

17. Sorana Cirstea, Romania – 2,380 (-1)

18. Amanda Anisimova, United States – 2,363 (-1)

19. Naomi Osaka, Japan – 2,297 (-1)

20. Alex Eala, Philippines – 2,241 (-1)

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