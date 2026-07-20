Barbora Krejcikova, Maria Sakkari and Paula Badosa have all climbed the WTA Rankings after their efforts last week, while Alex Eala and Emma Raducanu have also moved positions.

None of the top 20 players in the WTA Rankings played last week, which was the week after Wimbledon, and the top 25 is unchanged.

Two WTA 250 events were held last week: the Athens Open (played on hard courts), and the Iasi Open (a clay-court tournament in Romania).

Krejcikova, a two-time Grand Slam singles champion and former world No 2, defeated Greek home favourite Sakkari 7-6(5), 6-3 in the final in Athens.

The Czech’s triumph has lifted her six places from 32nd to 26th in the rankings, while Sakkari has risen four spots from 37th to 33rd.

At the Iasi Open, Mayar Sherif was leading 6-4, 4-0 in the final when Paula Badosa was forced to retire due to injury.

Sherif has jumped 24 places to 73rd after her title win, while former world No 2 Badosa’s runner-up result has taken her from 115th to 93rd.

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Oleksandra Oliynykova has made a seven-place jump to a new career-high ranking of 45th after her run to the semi-finals in Iasi.

Eala did not compete last week, but she has dropped from her career-high ranking of 28th to 29th due to Krejcikova’s rise.

Raducanu has not played since losing the Queen’s Club Championships final last month, but the 2021 US Open champion and former world No 10 has risen one place from 38th to 37th.

Tereza Valentova has suffered a 14-place slide from from 49th to 63rd, while Talia Gibson has dropped from 58th to 70th.

Lilli Tagger is up 11 spots to a new career-high ranking of world No 74

WTA Rankings Top 20 (Monday 20 July)

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 8,550

2. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan – 8,143

3. Jessica Pegula, United States – 6,301

4. Coco Gauff, United States – 5,649

5. Mirra Andreeva – 5,293

6. Karolina Muchova, Czechia – 5,618

7. Linda Noskova, Czechia – 5,119

8. Iga Swiatek, Poland – 4,539

9. Amanda Anisimova, United States – 4,353

10. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine – 4,351

11. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine – 3,926

12. Victoria Mboko, Canada – 3,570

13. Naomi Osaka, Japan – 3,146

14. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland – 2,845

15. Jasmine Paolini, Italy – 2,783

16. Iva Jovic, United States – 2,636

17. Sorana Cirstea, Romania – 2,502

18. Diana Shnaider – 2,458

19. Ekaterina Alexandrova – 2,301

20. Anna Kalinskaya – 2,300

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