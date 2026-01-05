The WTA Rankings have updated for the first time in 2026, and while tournaments are just getting underway in the new season, there has already been some movement.

A change to the WTA Tour calendar means players who earned points at the first event’s of the 2025 season, including the United Cup and the Brisbane International, have dropped points this week.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka won the Brisbane International last year, and her points total has dropped by 380 points to 10,490.

Sabalenka is into her 64th consecutive week on top of the WTA Rankings, and her 72nd in total.

Second-ranked Iga Swiatek, who was a runner-up with Poland at the 2025 United Cup, has seen her points tally fall by 217 points to 8,178.

Coco Gauff ended the 2025 season as the world No 3 with 6,763 points, but the 21-year-old American has dropped 490 points this week, having won the United Cup with the United States last season.

This has taken Gauff’s points total to 6,273 and means she has fallen to fourth in the rankings, with her compatriot Amanda Anisimova overtaking her.

World No 3 is a new career-high ranking for Anisimova, who remains on 6,287 points.

WTA Tour News

Amanda Anisimova reveals her ‘biggest change’ as star looks to back up 2025 success

Will Aryna Sabalenka or Coco Gauff have a better season in 2026? Ex-stars predict

Linda Noskova has climbed one place to a career-high ranking of 12th, and Elina Svitolina is up one spot to 13th position, while Clara Tauson has dropped from 12th to 14th.

Elise Mertens has moved up one spot, replacing Karolina Muchova in the world No 19 position.

Ons Jabeur, who is absent from the tour as she is pregnant with her first child, has fallen from 75th to 95th in the rankings.

Alycia Parks has suffered a 23-place slide from 78th to 101st in the world.

WTA Rankings Top 20

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 10,490

2. Iga Swiatek, Poland – 8,178

3. Amanda Anisimova, United States – 6,287 (+1)

4. Coco Gauff, United States – 6,273 (-1)

5. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan – 5,850

6. Jessica Pegula, United States – 5,583

7. Madison Keys, United States – 4,335

8. Jasmine Paolini, Italy – 4,236

9. Mirra Andreeva – 4,125

10. Ekaterina Alexandrova – 3,375

11. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland – 3,097

12. Linda Noskova, Czech Republic – 2,641 (+1)

13. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine – 2,606 (+1)

14. Clara Tauson, Denmark – 2,530 (-2)

15. Emma Navarro, United States – 2,515

16. Naomi Osaka, Japan – 2,334

17. Liudmila Samsonova – 2,209

18. Victoria Mboko, Canada – 2,157

19. Elise Mertens, Belgium – 1,969 (+1)

20. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic – 1,888 (-1)

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

READ NEXT: Victoria Mboko backed for a major rankings breakthrough in 2026 by ex-Slam finalist

