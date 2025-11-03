The WTA Rankings for the last week of the regular 2025 WTA Tour season have been confirmed, and rising stars Victoria Mboko and Alex Eala have hit new career highs.

The Hong Kong Open, Chennai Open and Jiangxi Open were the final three events of the season with only the WTA Finals in Riyahd left where the top eight players in the world are competing for the biggest prize cheque in women’s tennis.

Thus, world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina, Madison Keys and Jasmine Paolini did not play last week and their positions and points in the rankings remain unchanged.

Sabalenka was confirmed as the year-end No 1 and she has now topped the rankings for 54 consecutive weeks to take her overall tally to 63. She will stay there for at least another nine weeks, which will see her move up to 11th on the all-time list, surpassing Caroline Wozniacki (72) with Lindsay Davenport in 10th on 98.

Swiatek will remain second while Gauff could still lose third and the American No 1 ranking to Anisimova or Pegula, although the latter would have to win the WTA Finals undefeated.

There is only one change in the top 20 with teenager Mboko making her bow as she is up three places to No 18 following her title run in Hong Kong, beating Cristina Bucsa in the final to win her second WTA singles trophy following her Canadian Open title in August.

Mboko – who started the year at No 333 – also secured the Canadian year-end No 1 ranking ahead of Leylah Fernandez, a player she beat in the semi-final.

The 19-year-old also defeated Eala in the second round, but the Filipina’s first-round win was enough for her to break into the top 50 for the first time, coming in at exactly No 50. The 20-year-old Eala started the year at No 138, but broke into the top 100 on the back of her run to the Miami Open semi-final.

The other players to reach new career-highs in the top 100 are: Lois Boisson (36), Eva Lys (40), Janice Tjen (53), Bucsa (54), Sara Bejlek (75) and Oksana Selekhmeteva (96).

Tjen was the other title winner last week as she defeated Kimberly Birrell in the final in Chennai to win her maiden WTA singles trophy.

The Indonesian, who finished runner-up at the SP Open in Brazil in September, was at No 411 in January, but now finds herself on the cusp of the top 50 while Birrell is up 23 spots to No 94.

Former world No 34 Anna Blinkova was the third title winner as she tasted success at the Jiangxi and her reward is a 32-place jump to No 63.

Former world No 23 Katie Boulter was the biggest dropper as she is now on the verge of exiting the top 100 after slipping 21 places to No 100 following her retirement from her first-round match in Hong Kong.

Having been in a tight battle for the British No 1 ranking with Emma Raducanu and Sonay Kartal earlier this year, Boulter is now the British No 4. Raducanu is the leading player from Great Britain as she sits at No 29, followed by Kartal (71), Francesco Jones (76) and Boulter.

WTA Rankings Top 20

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 9,870 points

2. Iga Swiatek Poland – 8,195

3. Coco Gauff United States – 6,563

4. Amanda Anisimova United States – 5,887

5. Jessica Pegula United States – 5,183

6. Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan – 4,350

7. Madison Keys United States – 4,335

8. Jasmine Paolini Italy – 4,325

9. Mirra Andreeva – 4,325

10. Ekaterina Alexandrova – 3,375

11. Belinda Bencic Switzerland – 3,168

12. Clara Tauson Denmark – 2,770

13. Linda Noskova Czech Republic – 2,641

14. Elina Svitolina Ukraine – 2,595

15. Emma Navarro United States – 2,515

16. Naomi Osaka Japan – 2,487

17. Luidmila Sansonova – 2,209

18. Victoria Mboko Canada – 2,157 (+3)

19. Karolina Muchova Czech Republic – 1,996

20. Elise Mertens Belgium – 1,969