Alex Eala has made a massive jump in the Race to the WTA Finals, while Aryna Sabalenka has overtaken Mirra Andreeva by the narrowest of margins.

The North American hard-court season got underway last week at the Washington DC Open, and Eala captured the title at the WTA 500 tournament.

The attention of the tennis world is now focused on the Canadian Open, with the WTA 1000 event taking place in Toronto this year.

What is the Race to the WTA Finals?

The eight women who earn the most ranking points in the 2026 season will qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals, which will be held in Indian Wells, United States from 8 to 15 November.

If a current-year Grand Slam champion finishes between ninth and 20th in the Race, they will take the eighth and final qualification spot.

The prestigious tournament was initially due to be staged in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — which hosted the 2024 and 2025 editions — but the venue has been changed to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

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Elena Rybakina is the reigning WTA Finals champion, with the Kazakh star having collected a record-breaking $5,235,000 for winning last year’s event.

The players who finish ninth and 10th will travel to Indian Wells as alternates and have the chance to take the place of any players who withdraw.

The latest Race to Indian Wells rankings

Sabalenka was second in the Race at the start of Toronto, but she moved a single point clear of Andreeva after winning her opening match on Tuesday.

However, Andreeva can reclaim top spot if she defeats Karolina Pliskova in her tricky opener on Wednesday.

Elena Rybakina remains in third position ahead of her first match in Toronto, with the two-time major winner’s last match a third round loss at Wimbledon.

Elina Svitolina’s second round victory at the WTA 1000 event has lifted her to fourth in the Race, with Jessica Pegula — who was a runner-up in Washington DC — dropping to fifth.

Karolina Muchova, who is not playing in Canada after undergoing surgery following her Wimbledon final defeat, has fallen to sixth place.

Linda Noskova and Coco Gauff remain seventh and eighth respectively ahead of their opening matches in Toronto.

Live WTA Race to Indian Wells (as of 5 August)

1) Aryna Sabalenka – 5,010 (+1)

2) Mirra Andreeva – 5,009 (-1)

3) Elena Rybakina – 4,627

4) Elina Svitolina – 4,289 (+2)

5) Jessica Pegula – 4,285 (-1)

6) Karolina Muchova – 4,270 (-1)

7) Linda Noskova – 3,674

8) Coco Gauff – 3,484

Cutoff

9) Marta Kostyuk – 3,275

10) Victoria Mboko – 2,393

11) Sorana Cirstea – 2,055

12) Iga Swiatek – 2,019

13) Diana Shnaider – 1,945 (+2)

14) Alex Eala – 1,887 (+11)

15) Iva Jovic – 1,872 (-2)

Iga Swiatek is still 12th after winning her first match since Wimbledon, and the six-time Grand Slam champion is over 1,400 points adrift of Gauff in the final qualification spot.

Eala‘s maiden career title in Washington DC has seen her soar 11 places to 14th in the Race ahead of her opener in Toronto.

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