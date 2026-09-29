Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka have already qualified for the 2026 WTA Finals, but the Race to Indian Wells is set to heat up with six places still up for grabs.

The WTA Asian swing got underway with 500-level tournaments in Singapore and Seoul last week, and the tour has now arrived in Beijing.

Main draw action at the 2026 China Open — which is the ninth WTA 1000 tournament of the season — will begin on Wednesday 30 September and conclude with the final on Sunday 11 October.

What is the Race to the WTA Finals?

The eight women who earn the most ranking points in 2026 will qualify for the prestigious season-ending WTA Finals, which will be held in Indian Wells, California, United States from 8 to 15 November.

If a current-year Grand Slam champion finishes between ninth and 20th in the Race, they will take the eighth and final qualification spot.

The tournament was initially due to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — which hosted the 2024 and 2025 editions — but the venue was changed to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

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Rybakina is the reigning WTA Finals champion, having collected a record-breaking $5,235,000 for winning last year’s event.

The players who finish ninth and 10th will have the chance to travel to Indian Wells as alternates. Alternates take the place of any players who withdraw.

The latest Race to Indian Wells rankings

World No 1 Rybakina is in a strong position to finish the year at the peak of the WTA Rankings as she holds a 1,007-point lead over Sabalenka at the top of the Race.

Rybakina defeated Sabalenka in both the US Open and Australian Open finals this year, and the duo have both booked their places at the WTA Finals.

Jessica Pegula is 670 points behind Sabalenka in third, while Mirra Andreeva is 94 points further back in fourth after she reached the quarter-finals in Singapore.

Coco Gauff is 67 points adrift of Andreeva in fifth position, while sixth-placed Elina Svitolina trails the American by 845 points.

Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova occupy seventh and eighth place respectively, while Marta Kostyuk is 334 points behind the latter in ninth.

Live WTA Race to Indian Wells (as of 29 September)

1) Elena Rybakina – 7,502

2) Aryna Sabalenka – 6,495

3) Jessica Pegula – 5,825

4) Mirra Andreeva – 5,731

5) Coco Gauff – 5,664

6) Elina Svitolina – 4,819

7) Karolina Muchova – 4,410

8) Linda Noskova – 4,244

Cutoff

9) Marta Kostyuk – 3,910

10) Iga Swiatek – 3,594

11) Iva Jovic – 2,731

12) Victoria Mboko – 2,393

13) Sorana Cirstea – 2,390

14) Diana Shnaider – 2,353

15) Naomi Osaka – 2,187

Iga Swiatek is 10th in the Race on 3,594 points, while Iva Jovic is up to 11th place with 2,731 points after her victory in Guadalajara.

Alex Eala has 2,181 points following a surprise opening match defeat in Singapore, and she has dropped to 16th in the Race.

The Filipina star’s decision to compete at the Asian Games instead of the China Open ended her slim hopes of qualifying for the WTA Finals.

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