WTA Rankings Race To Indian Wells: Iga Swiatek facing uphill battle to qualify as 2 places left

Three more players have qualified for the 2026 WTA Finals, and Iga Swiatek is facing an uphill battle to join them as just two places are remaining.

Qualification for the WTA Finals will be decided during the Asian hard-court swing, with the 1000 event in Beijing currently in progress.

The China Open will be followed by the season’s 10th and final WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan, as well as 500 tournaments in Ningbo and Tokyo, and 250s in Osaka, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Chennai.

What is the Race to the WTA Finals?

The eight women who earn the most ranking points in the 2026 campaign will qualify for the prestigious season-ending WTA Finals, which will be staged in Indian Wells, California, United States from 8 to 15 November.

If a current-year Grand Slam champion finishes between ninth and 20th in the Race, they will take the eighth and final qualification spot.

The tournament was initially due to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — which hosted the 2024 and 2025 editions — but the venue was changed to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

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Elena Rybakina is the defending WTA Finals champion, having collected a record-breaking $5,235,000 for winning last year’s event.

The players who finish ninth and 10th will have the chance to travel to Indian Wells as alternates. Alternates take the place of any players who withdraw.

The latest Race to Indian Wells rankings

Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka had already qualified for Indian Wells prior to the China Open, and they remain first and second in the Race respectively. Sabalenka fell in the third round in Beijing after Rybakina lost her opening match.

Mirra Andreeva, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are third, fourth and fifth in the Race, and they have each ensured their qualification for the WTA Finals during Beijing.

Pegula did not compete at the WTA 1000 event, and Gauff lost in the last 16, while Andreeva is still in action and through to the quarter-finals.

Linda Noskova is eighth in the Race with 4,354 points after a fourth round exit in Beijing, but her WTA Finals place is assured even if she drops out of the top eight as she won Wimbledon this year.

This leaves two available qualification spots, which are currently occupied by Elina Svitolina and Karolina Muchova, who sit sixth and seventh.

Both Svitolina and Muchova are still competing in Beijing, and they have a healthy lead over the chasing pack in the Race.

Marta Kostyuk, who is in ninth position, trails Muchova by 705 points and Svitolina by 1,019 points. The Ukrainian missed the China Open.

Swiatek — who is 10th in the Race — is through to the last eight at the WTA 1000 event, and she is 816 points adrift of Muchova and 1,130 behind Svitolina.

Live WTA Race to Indian Wells (as of 7 October)

1) Elena Rybakina – 7,502

2) Aryna Sabalenka – 6,550

3) Mirra Andreeva – 5,936

4) Jessica Pegula – 5,825

5) Coco Gauff – 5,774

6) Elina Svitolina – 4,929

7) Karolina Muchova – 4,615

8) Linda Noskova – 4,354

Cutoff

9) Marta Kostyuk – 3,910

10) Iga Swiatek – 3,799

11) Iva Jovic – 2,841

12) Diana Shnaider – 2,408 (X)

13) Victoria Mboko – 2,393 (X)

14) Sorana Cirstea – 2,380 (X)

15) Elise Mertens – 2,365

It is no longer possible for Diana Shnaider, Victoria Mboko or Sorana Cirstea to qualify, while Iva Jovic and Elise Mertens are yet to be mathematically ruled out.

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