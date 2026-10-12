WTA Rankings Race To Indian Wells: Iga Swiatek makes big decision as 6 stars fighting for 2 spots 

Six players remain in contention for the last two qualification places for the 2026 WTA Finals, and Iga Swiatek looks set to make a big push as she aims to close the gap.

The final WTA 1000 tournament of the season got underway today in Wuhan after the China Open concluded last week.

Zheng Qinwen defeated Mirra Andreeva 7-5, 6-4 in the final of the WTA 1000 event in Beijing on Sunday.

Here, we look at the standings in the Race to the WTA Finals as the end of the 2026 campaign approaches.

What is the Race to the WTA Finals?

The eight women who earn the most ranking points in the 2026 campaign will qualify for the prestigious season-ending WTA Finals, which will be staged in Indian Wells, California, United States from 8 to 15 November.

If a current-year Grand Slam champion finishes between ninth and 20th in the Race, they will take the eighth and final qualification spot.

The tournament was initially due to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — which hosted the 2024 and 2025 editions — but the venue was changed to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

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Elena Rybakina is the defending WTA Finals champion, having collected a record-breaking $5,235,000 for winning last year’s event.

The players who finish ninth and 10th will have the chance to travel to Indian Wells as alternates. Alternates take the place of any players who withdraw.

The latest Race to Indian Wells rankings

Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka, Andreeva, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff and Linda Noskova have all qualified for the WTA Finals.

Andreeva’s run to the final at the China Open saw her make up significant ground on both Rybakina and Sabalenka.

Noskova is in eighth position, but her Wimbledon triumph has ensured her place in Indian Wells.

Elina Svitolina and Karolina Muchova, who are sixth and seventh in the Race, currently occupy the seventh and eighth qualification spots respectively.

Live WTA Race to Indian Wells (as of 12 October)

1) Elena Rybakina – 7,502 (Q)

2) Aryna Sabalenka – 6,560 (Q)

3) Mirra Andreeva – 6,371 (Q)

4) Jessica Pegula – 5,835 (Q)

5) Coco Gauff – 5,774 (Q)

6) Elina Svitolina – 5,024

7) Karolina Muchova – 4,625

8) Linda Noskova – 4,354 (Q)

Cutoff

9) Marta Kostyuk – 3,920

10) Iga Swiatek – 3,809

11) Iva Jovic – 2,841

12) Elise Mertens – 2,540

Marta Kostyuk and Swiatek, who are ninth and 10th in the Race, are both in the qualification mix, but they have work to do to catch Svitolina and Muchova.

Swiatek has signed up for WTA 500 events in Ningbo and Tokyo after Wuhan as she looks to maximise her opportunities to collect points.

It is still mathematically possible for Iva Jovic and Elise Mertens to qualify, but it is highly unlikely as they must overhaul massive deficits.

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