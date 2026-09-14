Elena Rybakina is in a strong position to finish 2026 as the year-end No 1 after her triumph at the 2026 US Open, while Alex Eala remains in the top 15 in the Race to the WTA Finals.

Rybakina defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in the US Open final to secure her maiden crown at the New York major and third Grand Slam title overall.

By reaching the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows, Rybakina ensured she would overtake Sabalenka and become the world No 1 for the first time.

What is the Race to the WTA Finals?

The eight women who collect the most ranking points in 2026 will qualify for the prestigious season-ending WTA Finals, which will be held in Indian Wells, United States from 8 to 15 November.

If a current-year Grand Slam champion finishes between ninth and 20th in the Race, they will take the eighth and final qualification spot.

The tournament was initially due to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — which hosted the 2024 and 2025 editions — but the venue was changed to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

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Rybakina is the reigning WTA Finals champion, with the two-time major winner having collected a record-breaking $5,235,000 for winning last year’s event.

The players who finish ninth and 10th will have the chance to travel to Indian Wells as alternates. Alternates take the place of any players who withdraw.

The latest Race to Indian Wells rankings

Rybakina became the first player to confirm their qualification for the WTA Finals during her title run at the US Open.

The Kazakh has extended her lead over second-placed Sabalenka to 1,007 points, having been 307 points ahead prior to the year’s final Grand Slam.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff have each moved up one place to third and fourth respectively after their runs to the semi-finals in New York.

Mirra Andreeva, who was a quarter-finalist at the US Open, has dropped from third position to fifth.

Elina Svitolina, Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova remain sixth, seventh and eighth.

Live WTA Race to Indian Wells (as of 13 September)

1) Elena Rybakina – 7,492

2) Aryna Sabalenka – 6,485

3) Jessica Pegula – 5,825 (+1)

4) Coco Gauff – 5,654 (+1)

5) Mirra Andreeva – 5,614 (-2)

6) Elina Svitolina – 4,809

7) Karolina Muchova – 4,400

8) Linda Noskova – 4,234

Cutoff

9) Marta Kostyuk – 3,851

10) Iga Swiatek – 3,584

11) Sorana Cirstea – 2,415 (+2)

12) Victoria Mboko – 2,393 (-1)

13) Diana Shnaider – 2,344 (-1)

14) Iva Jovic – 2,233 (+3)

15) Alex Eala – 2,181

Marta Kostyuk and Iga Swiatek are still ninth and 10th respectively, while Sorana Cirstea has moved up two places to 11th.

Iva Jovic’s run to the fourth round has lifted her to 14th position, while Eala remains 15th after she reached the third round.

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