Mirra Andreeva has soared to the top of the Race to the WTA Finals after her victory at the 2026 French Open, and Maja Chwalinska and Marta Kostyuk are also on the rise.

The 19-year-old Russian downed Chwalinska 6-3, 6-2 in the championship match at Roland Garros to secure her first-ever Grand Slam crown.

It was a tournament of shocks in Paris as Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff all fell before the quarter-finals and Aryna Sabalenka fell in the last eight.

What is the WTA Race to Riyadh?

The eight women who earn the most ranking points in the 2026 season will qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals, which will be staged in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from 7 to 14 November.

If a current-year Grand Slam champion finishes between ninth and 20th in the Race, they will take the eighth and final qualification spot.

The prestigious tournament, which was first held in 1972, is played on indoor hard-court at the King Saud University Indoor Arena.

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Rybakina is the reigning WTA Finals champion, having claimed a record-breaking $5,235,000 for winning the 2025 edition of the event.

The players who finish ninth and 10th will travel to Saudi Arabia as alternates and have the chance to take the place of any players who withdraw.

The latest Race to Riyadh rankings

Andreeva has jumped into the No 1 position in the Race after collecting 2,000 ranking points for her Roland Garros triumph.

Sabalenka remains in second place, while Rybakina has dropped from first to third after her second round exit.

Elina Svitolina, who was a quarter-finalist at the French Open, occupies the No 4 position.

Jessica Pegula is in fifth after losing in the opening round, while Coco Gauff is sixth after her title defence ended with a third round defeat.

Marta Kostyuk’s semi-final run has lifted her into seventh place, while Karolina Muchova has dropped to eighth.

Live WTA Race to Riyadh (as of 9 May)

1) Mirra Andreeva – 4,928

2) Aryna Sabalenka – 4,510

3) Elena Rybakina – 4,389

4) Elina Svitolina – 3,890

5) Jessica Pegula – 3,195

6) Coco Gauff – 2,703

7) Marta Kostyuk – 2,496

8) Karolina Muchova – 2,410

Cutoff

9) Victoria Mboko – 2,393

10) Sorana Cirstea – 1,856

11) Iga Swiatek – 1,823

12) Diana Shnaider – 1,613

13) Belinda Bencic – 1,613

14) Maja Chwalinska – 1,454

15) Iva Jovic – 1,428

Sorana Cirstea has move dup to 10th after reaching the quarter-finals in Paris, while Iga Swiatek is 11th after falling in the last 16.

Maja Chwalinska has made a 117-place jump to 14th in the Race after her stunning run to the final at Roland Garros.

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