Mirra Andreeva has strengthened her position in the Race to the WTA Finals following her triumph in Linz, while there has also been some movement outside the top 10.

World No 10 Andreeva defeated Anastasia Potapova 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the final at the indoor clay-court WTA 500 tournament in Linz.

It was the 18-year-old Russian’s second title of 2026 after her victory in Adelaide in January and her fifth title overall.

The European clay-court season on the WTA Tour continues this week with the 500 tournament in Stuttgart and the 250-level event in Rouen.

What is the Race to Riyadh?

The eight women who earn the most ranking points in the 2026 season will qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals, which will be staged in Riyadh from 7 to 14 November.

If a current-year Grand Slam winner finishes between ninth and 20th in the Race, they will take the eighth and final qualification spot.

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The prestigious tournament, which was first held in 1972, is played on indoor hard-court at the King Saud University Indoor Arena.

Elena Rybakina is the reigning WTA Finals champion having claimed a record-breaking $5,235,000 for winning last year’s event.

The players who finish ninth and 10th will travel to Saudi Arabia as alternates and have the chance to take the place of any players who withdraw.

The latest Race to Riyadh rankings

Aryna Sabalenka and Rybakina have not played since their showdown in the Miami Open semi-finals last month, but they remain first and second in the Race respectively. Rybakina is in action in Stuttgart, while Sabalenka pulled out of the event.

Jessica Pegula is third in the Race having closed the gap to Rybakina to 579 points after her victory at the WTA 500 in Charleston earlier this month.

Elina Svitolina, Karolina Muchova and Victoria Mboko have not competed on the WTA Tour since Miami, and they remain fourth, fifth and sixth.

Andreeva’s title win in Austria has lifted her above Coco Gauff into the No 7 position in the Race.

Live WTA Race to Riyadh (as of 13 April)

1) Aryna Sabalenka – 3,800

2) Elena Rybakina – 3,484

3) Jessica Pegula – 2,905

4) Elina Svitolina – 2,256

5) Karolina Muchova – 1,946

6) Victoria Mboko – 1,927

7) Mirra Andreeva – 1,869

8) Coco Gauff – 1,696

Cutoff

9) Belinda Bencic – 1,187

10) Amanda Anisimova –1,130

11) Iva Jovic – 1,111

12) Iga Swiatek – 1,021

13) Sorana Cirstea – 873

14) Jelena Ostapenko – 826

15) Madison Keys – 781

16) Alex Eala – 772

Former world No 1 Iga Swiatek, who is competing in Stuttgart, is 12th in the Race and trails eighth-placed Gauff by 675 points.

Sorana Cirstea is up two places to 13th, while Jelena Ostapenko has jumped four spots to 14th, with Madison Keys dropping two positions to 15th. Alex Eala has climbed three spots to 16th.

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