Mirra Andreeva has retained the lead in the Race to the WTA Finals by a very slim margin following her early exit at Wimbledon 2026.

World No 5 Andreeva soared to the top of the Race last month after winning her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open.

The 19-year-old Russian, who lost her only grass-court warmup match for Wimbledon in Bad Homburg, was upset by Barbora Krejcikova in the second round at the London Grand Slam.

What is the Race to the WTA Finals?

The eight women who earn the most ranking points in the 2026 season will qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals, which will be held in Indian Wells, United States from 8 to 15 November.

If a current-year Grand Slam champion finishes between ninth and 20th in the Race, they will take the eighth and final qualification spot.

The prestigious tournament was initially due to be staged in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — which hosted the 2024 and 2025 editions — but it was moved to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

WTA Tour News

WTA Rankings: Points Sabalenka, Swiatek, Gauff, Raducanu, Eala will drop during North American swing

2026 WTA Prize Money List: Linda Noskova jumps to No 1, Iga Swiatek slips further down

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Elena Rybakina is the reigning WTA Finals champion, with the Kazakh having collected a record-breaking $5,235,000 for winning last year’s event.

The players who finish ninth and 10th will travel to Indian Wells as alternates and have the chance to take the place of any players who withdraw.

The latest Race to Riyadh rankings

Andreeva‘s second round exit at Wimbledon leaves her on 4,999 points in the 2026 Race, just 54 clear of second-placed Aryna Sabalenka, who fell in the fourth round.

Rybakina remains in third position and has 4,627 points after she lost in the third round at the grass-court major.

Karolina Muchova’s runner-up result at Wimbledon has increased her points total to 4,270, which has seen her soar into the No 4 spot.

Elina Svitolina and Jessica Pegula have each dropped one place, to fifth and sixth respectively.

Linda Noskova has surged into seventh spot with the 2,000 points she collected for winning her first major title at Wimbledon.

Coco Gauff and Marta Kostyuk, who were semi-finalists at the All England Club, are eighth and ninth in the Race respectively.

Iga Swiatek‘s title defence at Wimbledon ended in the third round, and she is in 12th place — a sizeable 1,530 points adrift of Gauff in the final qualification spot.

WTA Race to Riyadh (as of 15 July)

1) Mirra Andreeva – 4,999

2) Aryna Sabalenka – 4,945

3) Elena Rybakina – 4,627

4) Karolina Muchova – 4,270

5) Elina Svitolina – 4,116

6) Jessica Pegula – 3,950

7) Linda Noskova – 3,674

8) Coco Gauff – 3,484

Cutoff

9) Marta Kostyuk – 3,275

10) Victoria Mboko – 2,393

11) Sorana Cirstea – 2,045

12) Iga Swiatek – 1,954

13) Iva Jovic – 1,862

14) Belinda Bencic – 1,852

15) Diana Shnaider – 1,685

READ NEXT: Agnieszka Radwanska reveals what ‘worried’ her about Iga Swiatek’s Wimbledon exit

