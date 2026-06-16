Elena Rybakina was unable to fully capitalise on her opportunity to close the gap at the top of the Race to the WTA Finals as she suffered a surprise defeat at Queen’s Club.

World No 2 Rybakina was upset 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 by British wildcard Katie Boulter in the quarter-finals at the WTA 500 tournament in London last week.

The grass-court season continues this week with a WTA 500 in Berlin and a WTA 250 in Nottingham.

What is the WTA Race to Riyadh?

The eight women who collect the most ranking points in the 2026 season will qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals, which will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from 7 to 14 November.

If a current-year Grand Slam champion finishes between ninth and 20th in the Race, they will take the eighth and final qualification spot.

The prestigious tournament, which was first staged in 1972, is played on indoor hard-court at the King Saud University Indoor Arena.

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Rybakina is the defending WTA Finals champion, having secured a record-breaking $5,235,000 for winning the 2025 edition of the event.

The players who finish ninth and 10th will travel to Saudi Arabia as alternates and have the chance to take the place of any players who withdraw.

The latest Race to Riyadh rankings

Mirra Andreeva climbed to the No 1 spot in the Race following her French Open triumph earlier this month.

The Russian is yet to begin her grass-court campaign, but she remains in top spot with a 417-point lead over Aryna Sabalenka, who is in second place.

World No 1 Sabalenka has not competed since her quarter-final loss at Roland Garros, but she holds a 14-point advantage over Elena Rybakina.

Rybakina could have overtaken Sabalenka in the Race if she reached the semi-finals at Queen’s Club.

Elina Svitolina, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Marta Kostyuk and Karolina Muchova did not play last week, and they are still ranked from fourth to eighth respectively in the Race.

Live WTA Race to Riyadh (as of 9 May)

1) Mirra Andreeva – 4,928

2) Aryna Sabalenka – 4,511

3) Elena Rybakina – 4,497

4) Elina Svitolina – 3,891

5) Jessica Pegula – 3,196

6) Coco Gauff – 2,704

7) Marta Kostyuk – 2,495

8) Karolina Muchova – 2,411

Cutoff

9) Victoria Mboko – 2,393

10) Sorana Cirstea – 1,915

11) Iga Swiatek – 1,823

12) Iva Jovic – 1,622

13) Diana Shnaider – 1,614

14) Belinda Bencic – 1,612

15) Maja Chwalinska – 1,454

Iva Jovic has climbed three places to 12th in the Race following her run to the semi-finals at Queen’s.

Donna Vekic has soared 39 spots to 24th after she secured the title in London, while Raducanu — who was a runner-up — has made a 34-place jump to 45th.

READ NEXT: WTA Rankings: Rybakina fails to close gap, Raducanu +11, Vekic +44, Boulter +17, Eala -2, Montgomery +294

