The first three months of the 2026 WTA Tour season are now complete, with the ‘Sunshine Swing’ giving players two big opportunities to accumulate significant ranking points in March.

Aryna Sabalenka proved to be the undisputed Queen of the month, completing the ‘Sunshine Double’ with victories in both Indian Wells and Miami.

Ahead of the start of April, we look at how the WTA Rankings Race to Riyadh is shaping up ahead of the impending clay-court swing.

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Who is out in front?

With 1,000 points on offer in both Indian Wells and Miami, Sabalenka has earned a staggering 2,000 ranking points across March — and has surged to the top of the WTA Race as a result.

The Belarusian sits in No 1 spot with 3,800 points to her name, overtaking former Race to Riyadh leader and reigning Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina.

However, after earning 650 points for her Indian Wells runner-up finish and 390 points for reaching the Miami Open semi-final, the Kazakh sits on a still-impressive 3,483 points.

With Grand Slam winners only needing to finish inside the top 20 of the WTA Race to qualify, Rybakina’s place is pretty much secured already — though it looks like she will likely qualify outright anyway.

Sabalenka and Rybakina have been the class of the WTA field in 2026, and over 1,000 points separate No 2 Rybakina from the rest of the field after the first three months of the year.

Who else is in contention?

While Sabalenka and Rybakina have a clear lead, a string of other players have also accumulated significant ranking points in the opening three months of the year.

Currently sitting third in the race is Jessica Pegula, whose 2,405 ranking points include victory at the WTA 1000 event in Dubai, an Australian Open semi-final, and quarter-finals in Indian Wells and Miami.

Just trailing Pegula is the ever-impressive Elina Svitolina, who sits in fourth place on 2,225 points; her March was highlighted by a run to the last four of Indian Wells.

Karolina Muchova’s run to the Miami Open semi-final cemented her strong start to the year, and she currently sits fifth on 1,945 points, with teen star Victoria Mboko just behind on 1,927 points in sixth.

Following her run to the Miami Open final this week, Coco Gauff moves up to seventh in the race on 1,695 points, with Mirra Andreeva currently holding the crucial eighth spot on 1,368 points.

Amanda Anisimova sits in ninth on 1,130 points, with Belinda Bencic just behind on 1,079 points — though there is no room for Iga Swiatek in the top ten at the moment.

The Pole’s struggles continued with a shock round-two exit in Miami, and she has fallen two places to 11th in the Race to Riyadh, holding 1,020 points.

Rising star Iva Jovic sits just behind Swiatek in 12th position, with Cristina Bucsa, Sorana Cirstea, and Linda Noskova rounding out the top 15 following the first three months of the year.

WTA Race to Riyadh Top 15 (March 30, 2026)

1) Aryna Sabalenka, 3,800

2) Elena Rybakina, 3,483

3) Jessica Pegula, 2,405

4) Elina Svitolina, 2,225

5) Karolina Muchova, 1,945

6) Victoria Mboko, 1,927

7) Coco Gauff, 1,695

8) Mirra Andreeva, 1,368

Cutoff

9) Amanda Anisimova, 1,130

10) Belinda Bencic, 1,079

11) Iga Swiatek, 1,020

12) Iva Jovic, 916

13) Cristina Bucsa, 771

14) Sorana Cirstea, 764

15) Linda Noskova, 720

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