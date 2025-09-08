Aryna Sabalenka’s reign as the WTA world No 1 continues after the Belarusian’s hugely impressive run to her second straight US Open title in New York.

Sabalenka’s position as the world No 1 was under threat heading into the final Grand Slam event of the season, with both Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff in striking distance.

However, the 27-year-old’s successful title defence — and fourth major singles title overall — will keep her at No 1 for a 55th week.

The Belarusian remains on 11,225 points, with world No 2 Swiatek remaining on 7,933 points, and world No 3 Gauff staying on 7,874 points this week.

Much like Sabalenka, Swiatek and Gauff achieved the exact same US Open results as they did in 2024, losing in the last eight and round of 16, respectively.

However, there is a new world No 4 behind them, with US Open runner-up Amanda Anisimova soaring to a career-high ranking.

After reaching her second straight Slam final, the 24-year-old rises five places from world No 9, eclipsing her previous career-high ranking of seventh achieved back in July.

Mirra Andreeva and Madison Keys remain as the world No 5 and 6 despite their early US Open exits, though Jessica Pegula drops three places to world No 7 after failing to match last year’s run to the final.

US Open News

Zheng Qinwen drops two places to world No 9 after the injured star failed to defend her quarter-final points, with Jasmine Paolini remaining eighth, and Elena Rybakina remaining 10th.

Outside the top 10, there is a significant surge for US Open semi-finalist and former world No 1 Osaka, who is now the world No 14 — her highest ranking since January 2022.

However, there is bad news for Emma Navarro, who has fallen seven places to world No 18 after her round-three exit saw her fail to defend her 2024 semi-final points at her home major.

After pulling out of the tournament, 2024 quarter-finalist Paula Badosa also drops four spots to world No 20 amid her ongoing injury struggles.

Though she had to withdraw from her quarter-final versus Sabalenka due to injury, Marketa Vondrousova is up 24 places to world No 36, while compatriot Barbora Krejcikova moves up 22 places to world No 40 after her own quarter-final finish.

Outside of the US Open, there has been a significant surge for Alex Eala, thanks to her triumph at the WTA 125 event in Guadalajara.

The Filipina is up 14 places to world No 61, just five spots off her previous career high.

WTA Rankings Top 20 — September 8, 2025

1) Aryna Sabalenka, 11,225

2) Iga Swiatek, 7,933

3) Coco Gauff, 7,874

4) Amanda Anisimova, 5,159 (+5)

5) Mirra Andreeva, 4,793

6) Madison Keys, 4,579

7) Jessica Pegula, 4,383 (-3)

8) Jasmine Paolini, 4,006

9) Zheng Qinwen, 4,003 (-2)

10) Elena Rybakina, 3,833

11) Ekaterina Alexandrova, 3,026 (+1)

12) Clara Tauson, 2,721 (+2)

13) Elina Svitolina, 2,606 (+2)

14) Naomi Osaka, 2,489 (+10)

15) Karolina Muchova, 2,488 (-2)

16) Daria Kasatkina, 2,421 (+2)

17) Belinda Bencic, 2,335 (+2)

18) Emma Navarro, 2,310 (-7)

19) Diana Shnaider, 2,246 (-2)

20) Paula Badosa, 2,134 (-4)

