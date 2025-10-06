WTA star Daria Kasatkina has announced that she has ended her 2025 campaign early as she declared she is “at breaking point” and “can’t continue” in a candid and emotional statement.

Kasatkina’s difficulties this season are illustrated by the 19-22 record she amassed, with the former world No 8 currently ranked 20th — her lowest position since May 2022.

The 28-year-old has lost her last three matches and 10 of her last 15. She suffered a one-sided 3-6, 0-6 loss to Sonay Kartal in her opening match at the WTA 1000 event in Beijing.

In March, Russian-born Kasatkina announced she had started representing Australia and that she would be living in Melbourne.

Here is the full statement Kasatkina posted on social media as she opened up about her struggles this year.

“I’m fine”, words I am sure we have all heard many women from many different walks of life use, knowing they’re not fine, they’re far from fine, but they continue, breaking themselves a little more each time.

This is me, 2025 has been my “I’m fine” year.

I’ve been far from fine for a long time and truth be told, my results and performances show that, the fans aren’t stupid, they can see it too. I’ve kept a lid on my feelings because I don’t want to seem like I am moaning, weak or god forbid ungrateful or unappreciative of this amazing life we live as professional tennis players.

Truth is, I’ve hit a wall and I can’t continue. I need a break. A break from the monotonous daily grind of life on the tour, the suitcases, the results, the pressure, the same faces (sorry girls), everything that comes with this life.

The schedule is too much, mentally and emotionally I am at breaking point and sadly, I am not alone.

Add in to the mix the emotional and mental stress related to my nationality switch, not being able to see my parents (four years now for my father and I), plus the ongoing battles to gain full Australian competition eligibility, it’s a lot and there is only so much I can deal with and take as an individual woman, all whilst competing with the best female athletes in the world.

If this makes me weak, then so be it, I’m weak. However, I know I am strong and I will get stronger by being away, recharging, regrouping and reenergising. It’s time I listened to myself for a change, my mind, my heart and my body.

2025 is done for me, and like me, it’s been far from fine…

So I am joining the 2025 tap out club. I will be just fine though, and look forward to seeing you all in 2026, energised and ready to rock!!

