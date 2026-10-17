WTA star releases statement as she ends her 2026 season early due to ‘ongoing battle with arthritis’

We might only be in October, but several players have already confirmed that they will not be playing until the 2027 season.

Clara Tauson confirmed that she would play no longer part in the WTA Tour after she was forced out of her first round match at the Wuhan Open against Marie Bouzková.

Elsewhere, on the ATP Tour, Jannik Sinner has already confirmed he would not be playing another match in 2026, having not played since the Wimbledon final.

Joao Fonseca has also withdrawn from the Swiss Indoors, confirming his intention to return to action for the 2027 season.

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Now, Eva Lys has confirmed that her season is over.

Taking to Instagram, Lys wrote: “As you’ve probably noticed, I’ve taken a little time away from everything lately. I wanted to share that I’ve made the decision to end my 2026 season early to focus on my physical and mental health.

“This has been one of the toughest years of my life, both on and off the court. After everything that happened last year, I came into this season with high expectations, big goals and a lot of excitement. But sometimes things just don’t go the way you planned.

“It’s been frustrating, exhausting and at times really hard to accept, especially when you work so hard for something and your body and mind just don’t cooperate. This year wasn’t what I wanted it to be, but it doesn’t change what I know I’m capable of.

“A big part of that has been my ongoing battle with arthritis, which has been particularly difficult to manage this year. After over six years, we’ve decided to take a big step and change my treatment.

“It’s a big adjustment, and something that will take time, but I’m hopeful that it’s a step in the right direction. If there’s one thing I want to take from this year, it’s that a little kindness goes a long way. Be kind, do your thing, and don’t be so quick to judge others.

“You never really know what’s going on behind the scenes. And to everyone who’s stuck around, supported me and continued to believe in me through all the ups and downs, thank you. I appreciate you more than you know.

For now, I’m taking the time I need to get healthy again. Looking forward to 2027 and everything that comes with it. I’ll be back. Love you guys.”

Lys ends her season having won just eight matches, with 19 matches lost across 2026.

The German star has suffered through a litany of first round exits in the 2026 season, with her best effort coming on home soil as she reached the round of 16 at the Berlin Open.

Prior to her confirming she would not play another match in 2026, the star was on a three-match losing streak. She lost to Nadia Podoroska in Sao Paulo, Elena Gabriela-Ruse in Seoul, and Xinran Sun at the China Open.

She did, however, reach the second round of two Grand Slams. Those came at Roland Garros, where she lost to Sorana Cirstea, and the US Open, where she lost to Mirra Andreeva.

Lys currently sits at world No 136 in the rankings.