The WTA Tour has claimed that a “technical error” led to the Russian flag being displayed on screen during a match, denying suggestions that they had reversed their decision to ban players competing under the flag.

While several sports barred both Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, both the WTA and ATP Tours decided not to suspend such athletes.

Instead, athletes from the two nations are still allowed to compete, but must compete as neutrals — with Russian and Belarusian players officially playing under no flag in both the men’s and women’s games.

The two tours have remained consistent with this position since it was introduced in March 2022, and at times, Russian and Belarusian flags have been removed from spectators in the stands at various tennis events.

However, the Russian flag appeared on screen during an ATX Open match between Russia’s Oksana Selekhmeteva and America’s Alycia Parks on Monday.

Images from the WTA Tour world feed show that, while Parks had the US flag next to her name, Selekhmeteva also had the Russian flag displayed next to hers.

Pictured: A screenshot from Oksana Selekhmeteva’s match against Alycia Parks at the ATX Open.

World No 76 Selekhmeteva defeated Parks 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the second round of the WTA 250 event, where she will next face Kamilla Rakhimova — who is one of several ex-Russian players to change their sporting nationality in recent years.

Images of the Russian flag appearing on the broadcast feed caused confusion online, with several questioning if the WTA Tour had decided to reinstate neutral athletes to their nationality.

Tennis News

Australian Open blow confirmed as United States Tennis Association makes big announcement

‘Absolute rock star’ Alex Eala named the ‘biggest draw in women’s tennis’ over Sabalenka and Gauff

However, Punto de Break journalist Jose Moron has now revealed that the WTA have clarified this as an error, revealing on Twitter/X that he had contacted the organisation for clarification.

He wrote (translated from Spanish): “UPDATE.

“I’ve just confirmed with the WTA that their policy of not displaying the Russian flag hasn’t changed.

“If the flag was seen in any match (or the Ukrainian flag wasn’t), it was due to a technical error. Everything will remain the same.”

The error comes at a particularly notable time, with Tuesday (February 24) having marked the fourth anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Tensions in tennis remain high, particularly on the WTA Tour, where there is a prominent group of Ukrainian players competing.

The likes of Elina Svitolina, Marta Kostyuk, and Dayana Yastremska have been vocal in addressing the conflict and do not shake hands with either Russian or Belarusian players following the conclusion of tour matches.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Read Next: WTA Indian Wells 2026 Entry List: Sabalenka, Swiatek, Rybakina, Gauff star; will Eala be seeded?