WTA Tour star Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who is a former French Open finalist, has revealed she is engaged to her boyfriend.

Pavlyuchenkova is currently ranked 47th in the world, having played her last match of the 2025 season at the US Open in August, where she lost in the second round to Victoria Azarenka.

The Russian, who has won 11 WTA Tour singles titles, reached her career-high ranking of world No 11 in November 2021 after reaching the Roland Garros final earlier that year.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova announces her engagement

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has confirmed she has gotten engaged to her boyfriend, Mathias, while on holiday in the Maldives

The Russian’s boyfriend is known for his fashion style, with Pavlyuchenkova having described him as “a very outrageous guy”

Pavlyuchenkova has previously revealed she is happy her partner is “not from tennis”

On her Instagram account, Pavlyuchenkova confirmed her engagement to her boyfriend Mathias with a series of photos and a message.

Pavlyuchenkova, who is on holiday with Mathias in the Maldives, shared a photo of the pair kissing on a beach while she is wearing an engagement ring.

The post, which was captioned with a heart emoji, featured three more images of Pavlyuchenkova wearing her ring.

The 34-year-old Russian also took to her Instagram story to write, “Oh btw (by the way) this happened…” with a photo of her wearing the ring.

Pavlyuchenkova has been in a relationship with Mathias for over two years and first posted a photo with him ahead of the 2023 US Open.

What has Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova said about her boyfriend?

Pavlyuchekova’s boyfriend Mathias has frequently supported her at tournaments and appeared in photos on her Instagram account.

Mathias has drawn attention for his unique fashion style, with WTA Tour photographer Jimmie48 commenting on Twitter/X last year: “Nastia’s boyfriend has to be the biggest fashion legend in all of tennis.”

In reply to the post, Pavlyuchenkova wrote: “He is.”

During the Indian Wells Open in 2024, Pavlyuchenkova spoke about Mathias’ fashion sense.

“My boyfriend is a very outrageous guy. He has an incredible fur coat that he wears skiing,” she said.

“I asked my mom to bring him a fur hat with a tail from Russia for his birthday. He sneaked it here, and I didn’t even know about it.

“Today I’m going out to warm up for the match, and he’s wearing it… I don’t even react.

“In the third set, I’m sweating all over, I’m not getting anything done, and then he pulls out his cape with peacocks… I started laughing right there on the court.”

She has also expressed her appreciation for the support she receives from Mathias and admitted she is glad he is not from the tennis world.

“Thank God he’s not from tennis!,” Pavlyuchenkova declared in an interview.

“I have a lot of tennis in my life. But obviously, I’m so grateful because he’s been super supportive pushing me through. He’s the one who believes in me most, even more than I do. That helps and that’s very important for me, especially at this stage of my career.

“After traveling so much with me and watching all this tennis, he’s starting to understand it better but still, it’s a different perspective from someone who grew up in the sport. Luckily, he’s not coaching me anymore, so it’s just nice to have his support.”

