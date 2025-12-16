Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina should have “two or three more” Grand Slam titles in her collection, according to a Hall of Fame tennis writer and historian.

Rybakina lifted her only Grand Slam title to date at Wimbledon in 2022, having overcome Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the championship match.

She was a runner-up at the 2023 Australian Open, losing 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 to Aryna Sabalenka.

The 26-year-old has collected 11 WTA Tour titles overall from the 22 finals she has reached, with her most recent coming at the WTA Finals in Riyadh last month.

Rybakina, who reached a career-high ranking of world No 3 in June 2023, is currently ranked fifth after her strong finish to the year.

The Kazakh is a serious contender for all of the biggest titles when at her best, but physical issues and her turbulent coaching situation have contributed to a lack of consistency.

Stefano Vukov, Rybakina’s controversial coach, was cleared to attend tournaments against having been banned by the WTA Tour since the start of the year following an investigation into his behaviour towards Rybakina.

Tennis News

Former world No 1 highlights Australian Open threat of star who ‘smoked’ Aryna Sabalenka

Elena Rybakina ‘calmed down’ after Stefano Vukov returned as coach

Steve Flink, who was inducted into the Eastern Tennis Hall of Fame, discussed Rybakina on the the Court-Side with Beilinson Tennis YouTube channel.

“I hope that there’s tranquillity. Instead of turmoil, tranquillity replaces it, and she’s able to play her best,” said the American tennis writer.

“Because when she’s in a calm state like she was at Wimbledon ’22 — she’s more than capable of winning majors. She should have two or three more in her collection right now.

“Maybe, just maybe next year is her time, and I hope she builds on what we saw at the end of this year.”

Elena Rybakina has been backed to be a major threat at the 2026 Australian Open

Rennae Stubbs, a former WTA double world No 1, argued no player will want to face Rybakina at the year’s first Grand Slam.

“Rybakina has had a little bit of an up and down year, but I think, look out for her in Australia,” the Australian said on her podcast.

“She smoked Sabalenka a couple of years ago in Brisbane. I think that’s when she should have won the Australian Open after what she did to Sabalenka the week before, but she will be there and knocking on the door big time. And no player wants to play her. No player.

“She does not have a ton of weaknesses, massive serve. She has the biggest and best serve in women’s tennis, probably. One of the best backhands I have ever seen. So she will definitely be in the mix at the Australian Open.”

READ NEXT: 2025 WTA Tour Awards: Sabalenka vs Swiatek best player battle decided as Anisimova, Mboko win prizes

