The Asian swing is often hit by a mass number of withdrawals and this year has been no different.

The likes of Jessica Pegula and Amanda Anisimova have already pulled out of the Singapore Open, while the China Open has also been hit hard.

Emma Raducanu, Alex Eala, Madison Keys, and Hailey Baptiste have already pulled out of the Beijing event, with the total number up to nine.

The Wuhan Open, which takes place between the 12th and 18th October, has already lost two star-studded names.

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Victoria Mboko has already confirmed that she will not be playing the final Masters tournament on the WTA Tour.

The Canadian star suffered a serious knee injury at Queen’s in the grass court swing, which has kept her out of the entirety of the WTA Tour.

Mboko is very unlikely to be back in action until the 2027 season, where she will look to play the Australian Open.

The other name out of the Wuhan Open already is Madison Keys, who has also pulled out of the China Open.

With very little chance that Keys will be in a position to qualify for the WTA Finals at the end of the year, which will take place at Indian Wells, this could be confirmation that the American star is finishing her season early.

Keys has not been in action since suffering a difficult defeat to Qinwen Zheng, where she had a 5-0 lead in the deciding set.

Speaking in her post-match press conference, Key said: “I just feel like I’ve kind of been struggling for a while now, and I feel like I was able to kind of play through it for a bit.

“I’m sure everyone could kind of see that I was struggling a little bit, but inside it felt probably even bigger than that. Yeah, some weeks are easier than others, and this week is obviously one of the harder ones just because you care somuch. Yeah, I’m going to have to make some sort of changes.

”No, I think it’s been something that’s been building for a while. I just kind of keep pushing it off and pushing it off just because that’s how the tennis world works. It’s just to the point where I actually need to do something about it.”

With three weeks to go until the Wuhan Open kicks off, expect to see several other top stars withdraw from the final Masters tournament on the WTA Tour calendar.

Wuhan Open withdrawal list