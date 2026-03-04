Aryna Sabalenka has announced her engagement to long-time partner Georgios Frangulis — with an array of tennis stars sending their best wishes on social media.

World No 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka is thought to have been dating Frangulis since April 2024, and he has been present for several of her significant triumphs since then.

Frangulis was in Sabalenka’s box for both her 2024 and 2025 US Open triumphs, and was most recently present for her run to the Australian Open final last January.

Sabalenka shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday showing Frangulis, the founder of Oakberry, getting down on one knee to propose, with the video captioned: “You & me, forever.”

The Belarusian later shared footage of her wearing her engagement ring on her Instagram story.

Sabalenka and Frangulis have become one of the most popular and high-profile couples within tennis, and have received a wave of support on social media since the 27-year-old confirmed they were to marry.

WTA Tour star Paula Badosa and ATP Tour great Novak Djokovic, both known to be close friends of Sabalenka, were among those sending their congratulations to the couple.

Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, Anna Kalinskaya, Ben Shelton, Barbora Krejcikova, and Amanda Anisimova were among the other high-profile stars sending their best wishes, with a string of high-profile tournaments and organisations also reaching out.

Sabalenka is yet to comment publicly on her engagement to Frangulis, with the news coming after she had held her pre-tournament press conference in Indian Wells.

However, the Belarusian had hinted earlier this year that she and her Brazilian partner may soon be getting engaged, implying during her winning speech at the Brisbane International in January that the two could soon be ready to tie the knot.

She joked: “Thank you to my boyfriend. Hopefully, soon I’ll call you something else, right? Let’s just put a bit of extra pressure on, right?”

Though Sabalenka and Frangulis, who has an estimated net worth of $75m thanks to his business ventures, may look to start planning their wedding soon, the Belarusian will be eyeing up the title in Indian Wells this week.

It will be the first tournament for Sabalenka since the end of January, with the world No 1 not in action since her Australian Open final loss to Elena Rybakina.

Sabalenka is a two-time finalist in Indian Wells, falling to Rybakina in 2023 and Mirra Andreeva in 2025.

She is the top seed in the women’s singles event this year, and after an opening-round bye, will take on either Alycia Parks or qualifier Himeno Sakatsume in her first match in Tennis Paradise.

