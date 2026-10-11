Zheng Qinwen and Mirra Andreeva ranking points and prize money after China Open final

Zheng Qinwen’s fairytale run at the China Open had the perfect ending after she beat Mirra Andreeva in straight sets to win her first WTA 1000 event.

The Chinese star was a break down in the first set and saved set points in the opener, before Zheng went on a tear to take it 7-5 in Beijing.

The former Australian Open finalist broke in the very first game of the second set, but just when the Russian looked like she would implode, Andreeva levelled proceedings at 1-1.

Cheered on by the home crowd, wildcard Zheng, who beat four seeded players to reach the final, regained her composure and broke at 4-4 after creating a slew of break points.

French Open champion Andreeva threatened to break back immediately but the former WTA Finals runner-up held her nerve and closed out a 7-5, 6-4 victory in one hour and 42 minutes on Sunday.

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Heading into the tournament, Andreeva was fifth in the rankings on 5,841 points, whereas former Gold medalist Zheng was down in 54th with 1,083.

Prior to the final in Beijing, Andreeva rose to a career-high ranking of third on 6,371 points, and Zheng jumped up to 28th on 1,668.

After winning the title, the Chinese star – who was ranked outside the top 100 earlier this year after struggling with injuries – soared to 2,018 points and 23rd in the rankings.

She pockets 1,000 ranking points and a winner’s cheque of £869,982, while Andreeva takes home 650 points and £462,684.

In the WTA Tour Race, Andreeva is third on 6,371 points, while Aryna Sabalenka is second on 6,560, and world No 1 Elena Rybakina tops the pile on 7,502.

Zheng’s superb recent form has taken her to 20th in the Race with 2,018 points. The 24-year-old was a runner-up to Sabalenka at the 2024 Wuhan Open but now she has achieved her goal of a WTA 1000 event.

She will be full of confidence heading into Wuhan this coming week, while Andreeva will think what might have been in Beijing.

Full China Open breakdown

First round: $24,335 (£18,387) – 10 points

Second round: $36,110 (£27,284) – 35 points

Third round: $61,865 (£46,745) – 65 points

Fourth round: $105,720 (£79,882) – 120 points

Quarter-final: $193,645 (£146,318) – 215 points

Semi-final: $340,190 (£257,047) – 390 points

Finalist: $612,340 (£462,684) – 650 points

Champion: $1,151,380 (£869,982) – 1,000 points

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