Zizou Bergs responds to Carlos Alcaraz claiming he was ‘lucky’ after Shanghai upset

Zizou Bergs has responded to Carlos Alcaraz’s “lucky” comment after his upset victory over the Spaniard at the 2026 Shanghai Masters.

The Belgian stunned world No 3 Alcaraz 7-5, 7-6(4) in the third round in Shanghai last week to earn the biggest win of his career to date.

It was Bergs’ third career win over a top 10 player, but his first against an opponent ranked in the top three. He had lost his only previous encounter against Alcaraz at the 2025 Japan Open.

In the match after he shocked Alcaraz, Bergs was beaten 7-6(5), 6-4 by Tommy Paul in the fourth round in Shanghai.

After losing to Bergs, Alcaraz was critical of his own performance while praising the world No 41’s level, but he also claimed his opponent was “lucky” in certain moments.

“I didn’t play good. I would say it was a really bad level for me, and it was a really good level from him,” the seven-time Grand Slam champion said in his post-match press conference.

“I would say, even like that, I think it was a close match. I would say, in few important moments, I didn’t play my best.

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“I could say there were a few moments that he was lucky as well, that’s what I think. You know, some returns, some shots he hit it with the frame, it went in, and he just went into the point again.

“He made the most of those moments because after that, I would say, lucky shot, he played a really good point. He played a really good level in some moments.

“I would say, I was asking for a lucky toss, you know, in the match in some specific moments, but it didn’t come. And I would say tennis, it is what it is. Some moments, he made the most of his chances, he took the chances, and that’s it.”

Bergs is competing on home soil this week at the ATP 250 tournament in Brussels.

Speaking ahead of the event, Bergs addressed Alcaraz’s “lucky” claim and explained why he is “not too worried.”

“You should never take a player’s words at a press conference literally. Sometimes the questions can be a bit manipulative,” Bergs was quoted as saying by Belgian website DHnet.

“I’m not too worried about these statements. What I remember is this superb victory, but also the others before challenging him. That gave me confidence.”

The 27-year-old added: “I am continuing my process, it’s good to beat players of this calibre. I am building my career.”

Bergs will play world No 96 Toby Samuel in the opening round in Brussels.

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