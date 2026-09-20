The battle for the year-end world No 1 ranking in the men’s game is set to be one of the big stories in the final weeks of this tennis year, but there is still so much more to look forward to even though the final ball has been struck in the Grand Slam tournaments.

The race to finish as the top ranked player in the women’s game in 2026 is also set to be a great battle and the progress of players like Alex Eala and Emma Raducanu will also capture plenty of headlines.

Here are a few Tennis365 predictions on what we can expect over the next few weeks.

Battle for world No 1 – Zverev vs Sinner

Alexander Zverev moved into pole position to finish the year as world No 1 after he added the US Open title to the French Open crown he won in June.

That has given the German a healthy lead over Jannik Sinner in the battle to top the ATP Rankings, and the story now turns to both players’ fitness in the final weeks of the season.

Zverev has signed up for a hectic schedule as he looks to become world No 1 in the ATP Rankings for the first time in his career and he has a chance to close in on Sinner, who has plenty of points to defend over the next few weeks.

Sinner is due to return from the knee injury that kept him out of the US Open imminency and his hopes of hanging on to the No 1 spot will depend on his fitness levels.

Prediction: Zverev is favourite for the year-end No 1 as doubts remain over Sinner’s fitness levels.

Rybakina vs Sabalenka – A clear leader

The battle to finish the season as the top player on the WTA Tour is also fascinating, with newly crowned US Open champion Elena Rybakina favourite to top the list.

She has got the better of Aryna Sabalenka in two Grand Slam finals in 2026, after beating her big rival in the Australian Open final in January.

Now Rybakina needs to push for the finishing line and on the evidence of her US Open form, she will go into every event she plays as the favourite and will fancy her chances of defending the WTA Finals title she won last year.

Prediction: Rybakina to reign supreme.

What next for Alex Eala?

After a stunning rise to prominence over the last few months, Eala is about to step into a whirlwind of euphoria as she heads for the Asian swing of the WTA Tour.

As well as playing for the Philippines in the Asian Games, Eala is set to compete in numerous tournaments across the region and she is certain to get a huge reaction wherever she goes.

The scale of Eala’s popularity has taken all in the game by surprise and that fanbase will only grow if she continues to rise up the rankings.

Prediction: Eala to finish 2026 on a high.

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On the way back – Holger Rune and Emma Raducanu

Rune was understandably emotional as he won the first match in his comeback from a torn Achilles tendon last November in the Davis Cup on Friday.

The Dane has battled hard to return to tennis quicker, but took the sensible route by ensuring he returned when he was ready.

He will get a chance to enter top tier events with a protected ranking and will be burning with desire to get back to the top.

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu is also on the comeback trail as she recovers from a stress fracture in her foot.

She appears to be keen to push to make a return in 2026, but look out for Emma’s full return at the start of next year.

Prediction: A resurgent Rune is one to watch in the final weeks of this season.