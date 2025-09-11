The chasing pack have been criticised for not being smart when they face Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

The players chasing Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have been criticised by Boris Becker for being nowhere near the level of the leading duo.

The men’s game has become dominated by just two players as Sinner and Alcaraz shared the last eight Grand Slams and while plenty have praised the two for being a cut above the opposition, Becker believes it is poor form from the chasing pack.

The likes of Alexander Zverev, Jack Draper and Taylor Fritz have all been put in the German’s crosshairs who asked “where the hell are the rest?”

“The statistic for Djokovic against Fritz is 11-0. Not for the American,” Becker said on his podcast with former pro Andrea Petkovic, as per the Express. “What kind of gap is there, sportingly speaking? How good or not good are the others? I’m talking about everyone else.

“It’s an incredible statistic with the eighth consecutive Grand Slam victory for either Alcaraz or Sinner. But where the hell are the rest? We’re talking about Zverev, Draper, Fritz, de Minaur, Ruud, Rune, Medvedev, Rublev.”

One player who did receive some praise for his effort was Felix Auger-Aliassime who won a set against Sinner in the US Open semi-finals but aside from that, the six-time Slam winner has criticised players for not trying to find a way to beat their opponents.

“Finally, someone thought strategically, ‘How can I pose a threat to Sinner?’ Logically, not by long rallies at the baseline. That’s not rocket science. You don’t have to study philosophy,” Becker said.

“Something about the rest, that they’re content with the second or third role. ‘Quarter-finals are okay, semi-finals are okay’

“No, it’s not okay if you want to become the best tennis player in the world.”

Back in July, Fritz said the two were beatable but admitted they would have to be off their best game for everyone else to have a chance.

“Obviously we [Alcaraz] had a pretty close match at Wimbledon,” Fritz said. “But you can’t argue the fact that those two are outperforming the field.

“I think a lot of it depends on the conditions. I think in the right conditions and the right, like if the court’s decent speed, I feel they’re both beatable.

I think several players, if the right conditions are met, you know, if they’re not playing their best.

“In tennis, just the way tennis is, some people, there are small margins. You win the big points, someone’s having a really good serving day, a really good day, they’re a little bit off, like they’re very beatable.

“If you want to tell me how beatable they are on their best day, then that’s a little bit different.

“Yeah, there’s always going to be openings, just depending on the conditions, and if someone has a really good day or a really bad day, it’s possible.”

