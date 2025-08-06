The Canadian Open men’s singles semi-finals are set and, despite the withdrawal chaos pre-tournament, a strong line-up has been forged.

Top seed and former champion Alexander Zverev is set to do battle with in-form Karen Khachanov, before an all-American semi-final between Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton.

The ATP Rankings situation for the tournament this year is slightly complex, with last year’s points not dropping off until a few days after the 2025 event is complete.

However, here we take a look at the winners and losers on the ATP Rankings so far.

Current ATP Rankings (as of July 28, 2025)

1) Jannik Sinner, 12,030

2) Carlos Alcaraz, 8,600

3) Alexander Zverev, 6,030

4) Taylor Fritz, 5,135

5) Jack Draper, 4,650

6) Novak Djokovic, 4,130

7) Ben Shelton, 3,520

8) Alex de Minaur, 3,335

9) Holger Rune, 3,250

10) Lorenzo Musetti, 3,195

With Sinner, Alcaraz, Djokovic, and Draper all out of the event, there was a big opportunity for others to take advantage of at the Masters 1000 event.

Draper had just 10 points on his ATP Ranking from 2024 while Sinner, Alcaraz, and Djokovic were also absent last summer, meaning none of them were dropping points from this tournament.

Live ATP Rankings (as of August 6, 2025)

1) Jannik Sinner, 12,030

2) Carlos Alcaraz, 8,600

3) Alexander Zverev, 5,485

4) Taylor Fritz, 5,135

5) Jack Draper, 4,650

6) Novak Djokovic, 4,130

7) Ben Shelton, 3,720

8) Alex de Minaur, 3,480

9) Holger Rune, 3,340

10) Andrey Rublev, 3,210 (+1)

So far, the only slight move in the top 10 has been Rublev dislodging Musetti and moving to No 10, though that will only be the case until the 2025 points finally drop.

Outside of that, there is very little scope for significant jumps, unless either Shelton or Khachanov wins the title.

The big winners

Though they cannot move further up the ATP Rankings this fortnight, top seed Zverev and No 2 seed Fritz will benefit from their campaigns.

Zverev has bettered his quarter-final exit from 2024, while Fritz has significantly improved on his round-two defeat from a year ago, meaning both will be better off ahead of the rest of the summer.

Crucially, both men have boosted their positions inside the top four of the ATP Rankings, which could prove key when it comes to US Open seedings this summer.

Shelton has also consolidated his place at a new career-high of world No 7, improving on his second-round defeat from twelve months ago.

If the American were to beat Fritz in Wednesday’s semi-final and then lift the title on Saturday, he would move up to world No 6 – dislodging Djokovic.

There is also good news for Khachanov, who is back in the semi-finals of the Canadian Open after previously reaching the last four in 2018 and 2019.

The 29-year-old is up three places to world No 13 in the Live Rankings, and would return to the top 10 should he go on to win the title this week.

Though he will ultimately drop down when last year’s points fall off the rankings, reigning champion Alexei Popyrin is set for a brief surge after reaching the last eight in 2025.

The Australian is set to move up seven spots to a new high of world No 19, though he will then drop out of the top 30 once his 1,000 points from 2024 are removed just a few days later.

Further down the rankings, Corentin Moutet is set to move up two spots to a new high of world No 44, while Learner Tien will jump up six places and crack the top 60, moving to No 55.

The big losers

Ultimately, reigning champion Popyrin will be one of the losers from the event, with the Australian facing a net loss of 800 points once his 2024 result is officially removed.

Outside of that, there has been very little change directly due to the Canadian Open, though a few players have struggled to defend points from elsewhere in Montreal.

A runner-up in Washington twelve months ago, Flavio Cobolli will fall five places to world No 22 after failing to match his runner-up points from the ATP 500 event this week.

2024 Washington champion Sebastian Korda looks set to be a long-term injury absence, and his Canadian Open withdrawal means he is now projected to fall 12 places to world No 45.

Tomas Machac is projected to drop three places to world No 25, while Jordan Thompson will drop six places to No 50.

