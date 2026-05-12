The Italian Open might still be rumbling on, but the biggest tennis news came from outside the Rome Masters event.

Jack Draper, who has not been seen on the ATP Tour since the Barcelona Open, announced he had split with Jamie Delgado and he will be working with Andy Murray for the grass court season.

Draper and Delgado only worked together for five months and only played five tournaments, so it is certainly a surprise from the talented British star.

What will Andy Murray provide for Jack Draper?

Murray is certainly a blockbuster announcement from Draper and one many tennis fans have called for since the Scot stopped working with Novak Djokovic last season.

Murray knows about all the trials and tribulations that come with being one of the best British male stars and he will surely provide excellent guidance over the Wimbledon period.

Speaking on Sky Sports when the news was announced, Jamie Murray admitted to being surprised by the news but also tipped his brother to succeed.

Asked what he will bring to Draper, he said: “Obviously experience, I guess. Experience of what it takes to prepare yourself for these events. Understand what it takes to win these events and the pressure that goes with being the number one British player.

“Everything that that entails. There’s no one better qualified to understand what Jack will be going through. I think it’s an exciting appointment.”

However, he did admit to mixed feelings due to Delgado losing his job so suddenly.

“Jamie Delgado is a really good friend of mine so it’s a bit all over the place, but ultimately Jack is going to do what is best for his career and I hope it works out,” he said.

Miles MacLagan, meanwhile, who coached Andy Murray between 2007 and 2010, said he was shocked by the news.

“[I was a] little surprised,” said the tennis coach. “Not that Andy Murray has come on board, but the fact it has ended with Jamie Delgado. Draper five events this year, one Davis Cup match. Played Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami, Barcelona. I think Andy Murray clearly has a good relationship with Jamie Delgado. It’s always interesting to hear his thought. He’s a nice guy to have around, particularly at this time of year.”

READ: What Andy Murray will give Jack Draper as he is confirmed as his new coach

Jannik Sinner barely breaks a sweat against Andreas Pellegrino

Jannik Sinner continued to breeze through the Italian Open by beating his compatriot Andreas Pellegrino in straight sets by a scoreline of 6-2, 6-2.

The Italian is yet to drop a set, or even be broken, at his home event and yet he finds himself in the quarter-finals of the competition.

He will next play Andrey Rublev, who will be the first seeded opponent for Sinner so far in the competition.

Rublev struggled for much of his match against Nikoloz Basilashvili, so it would be a big surprise if he is able to land a glove on the World No. 1.

READ: Jannik Sinner explains why losing at the Italian Open would be ‘great’ for his Roland Garros hopes

Alexander Zverev slams the Italian Open conditions

Alexander Zverev’s time at the Italian Open came to an end as he was stunned by home favourite Matteo Arnaldi in straight sets.

The German looked to be sailing into the quarter-finals as he took the first set 6-1, but a second set tie-break and a bagel ended his time in the tournament.

Zverev cut a frustrated figure after the match and he let loose on the Italian Open conditions during his post-match press conference.

“It was difficult to play. I mean, to be honest, the court, I think this is the worst court I’ve ever played on. Juniors, professional, futures, practice, I never player on a court where the court quality is that bad,” exclaimed Zverev.

“I have match point and the ball jumps over my head. I have break point, the ball rolls. The win was tough. Overall, again, I just think I should have won the match in two sets. After that, yeah, he played fantastic.”

Zverev will now head to Roland Garros, where he will be hoping to win a long-awaited first Grand Slam title.

READ: Alexander Zverev issues strong complaint after losing to Matteo Arnaldi at the Italian Open

Jannik Sinner’s biggest weakness has been identified

Sinner has looked unbeatable on the ATP Tour since February, when he was last defeated by Jakub Mensik at the Qatar Open.

He has beaten everything in his path and even the top players on the ATP Tour cannot seem to find any answers in how to topple the Italian.

However, they might have received some advice from former top 10 player Arnaud Clement. Speaking on Eurosport France, Clement highlighted Sinner’s physicality as his kryptonite.

“Jannik Sinner’s only weakness, and it’s often mentioned because we have to point something out, is his physicality in long matches,” said the Frenchman.

“When you look at the season, he wins everything, but the matches aren’t played in a very consistent rhythm because of these new 12-day Masters 1000 formats, which include many rest days.

“He often has four or five days off between two Masters 1000 tournaments. This doesn’t detract from his performance since the beginning of the year at all, but I just wanted to highlight it.”

Whether anyone on the ATP Tour is able to turn Clement’s advice into a shock victory is anyone’s guess.

READ: Jannik Sinner’s ‘only weakness’ identified amid incredible winning streak