Watch: Danielle Collins riles up Australian Open crowd with hilarious celebration

Danielle Collins joked about hostile fans contributing towards the “Danielle Collins Fund” after her post-match celebrations got people talking on Thursday.

World No 11 Collins, the 10th seed in Melbourne, battled past Australia’s Destanee Aiava 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-2 in an enthralling second-round contest.

However, it was not so much the match that got people talking, but more the American’s celebrations after sealing victory.

After clashing with the crowd a couple of times during the match, the 31-year-old blew mock kisses and jokingly thanked fans inside the Kia Arena.

Little bit of prime “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan about Danielle Collins post match!#AO2025 pic.twitter.com/nyusDgt3PP — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2025

Asked about her reaction in her post-match press conference, Collins – a beaten Australian Open finalist in 2o22 – joked that the fans were “paying my bills”.

“I loved it,” said Collins.

“I’ve been doing this my whole life and I love playing in a crowd that has energy – regardless of what side they are on.

“It kinda just motivates me even more, so it’s kinda a good thing – especially when I’m not playing that well. I think it really helped me in the end.

“It just helped me concentrate more and challenge me at times, just pushed me through the finish line.

“I was like: ‘If I’m going to be out here for two and a half hours in front of all of these people, I might as well just take the bigger paycheck, right?’

“I was super happy to do that. One of the greatest things about being a professional athlete is that the people that don’t like you, the people that hate you, they actually pay your bills.

“It’s kinda a cool concept, and obviously my professional career is not going to last forever, and so I just remind myself every day when I have that kinda stuff, that they’re paying my bills.

Australian Open News

Former world No 5 names ‘one player that can cause Aryna Sabalenka real problems’ at Australian Open

Emma Raducanu has ‘nothing to lose’ against Iga Swiatek as she reveals her strategy

“Every person that’s bought a ticket to come out here and heckle me, and do what they do, it’s all going towards the Danielle Collins Fund. Bring it on, I love it.”

Victory over Aiava cements a return to winning ways for Collins, who had not won a match since the Paris 2024 Olympics heading into the opening Grand Slam tournament of 2025.

Collins defeated Ukrainian qualifier Daria Snigur in her opening match before battling past Aiava – also a qualifier – in the second round.

Up next for the world No 11 is her close friend, 19th seed and former Australian Open semi-finalist Madison Keys.

Keys herself overcame a huge scare on Thursday, battling past qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse 7-6(1), 2-6, 7-5.

Read Next: Iga Swiatek v Emma Raducanu: Their three previous WTA clashes as Raducanu looks for first win