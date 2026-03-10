An on-air segment between former American players-turned commentators Chris Eubanks and Coco Vandeweghe got a little uncomfortable with the former urging the latter to “focus on the players” and not herself.

Former world No 29 Eubanks and Vandeweghe took part in a serve speed contest during the Indian Wells Open and the latter apparently managed to send down faster serves than her male colleague, who struggled to crack the 100 miles per hour mark several times.

During a Tennis Channel discussion about their off-court contest, Vandeweghe – who peaked at No 9 in the WTA Rankings – turned to Eubanks and asked: “Chris, what do you have to say for yourself?”

And the reply was snappy as the 2023 Wimbledon quarter-finalist said: “Is this going to be a thing now, like we’re just gonna keep every week being like, ‘Oh, can you break 103mph?'”

Vandeweghe – who let out a big sigh midway during her colleague’s reply – hit back with: “We could go back out today and try it on. I’ll wear this dress and throw down maybe 115mph. I’ll keep rising.”

But Eubanks retorted: “See, here is the thing about me and you, Coco. I don’t like to just bask in my own career and accomplishments. I like to focus on the players. I don’t want to talk about myself and what I did and what my serve was.

“I understand that we are a little different. I get that, but let’s just try to focus on the players. These are world-class athletes, that’s where the focus should be.

“Now I don’t want you and I, sitting up here in our little fancy clothes, trying to test our serve speeds.

“Let’s just try to focus on the players… not on you and I sitting up here in our little fancy clothes.”

Vandeweghe – who reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open and US Open in 2017 – then stated: “Well, the difference also between you and I is that I keep recreating a new career and I just did it yesterday.”

The segment ended with Eubanks rolling his eyes.

Vandeweghe retired in 2023, winning two singles titles while she also won four doubles trophies – including the 2018 US Open women’s doubles crown alongside Ashleigh Barty.

Eubanks finished his career in December 2025 with one singles title to his name.