Daniil Medvedev was involved in yet another dramatic match at the US Open as a photographer inadvertently came to his rescue, but he still crashed out as he lost in five sets against Benjamin Bonzi.

The 2021 US Open winner looked set for a straight-set defeat at the hands of Bonzi as the Frenchman was serving for the match at 6-3, 7-5, 5-4 [A], but just before he started his service motion for a second serve, a photographer rushed onto the court, which resulted in chaos.

Chair umpire Greg Allensworth asked for the photographer to leave the court and then announced that Bonzi would get another first serve.

But that did not go down well with Medvedev – who is known for his arguments with officials – and the fans on Louis Armstrong Stadium, as it led to a six-minute delay with the former world No 1 arguing with the official while spectators booed.

“He wants to go home, guys. He doesn’t like to be here. He gets paid by the match, not by the hour,” Medvedev could be heard shouting to the umpire and fans.

As Medvedev got more animated, the boos got louder and the Russian certainly did his part to encourage the fans to get involved while the photographer was removed from the court before his credentials were revoked by United States Tennis Association officials.

When the match eventually resumed, Bonzi was clearly unnerved as he served a double fault and Medvedev then went on to take the tie-breaker. Bonzi completely lost his way in the fourth set as he failed to win a game.

However, the Frenchman bounced back and eventually won on his second match point in the decider as he claimed a 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 0-6, 6-4 victory in three hours and 46 minutes.

“I never experienced something like that. I don’t know. Maybe we waited five minutes before the match point,” Bonzi said after the upset win.

“Then it was so difficult to play. So noisy. All the time during the points, between the points… it was a very wild atmosphere. I tried to stay calm, stay in the match. It was not easy. At the end, I gave all my heart on the court and I have the win today.”

INSANE scenes in the Medvedev & Bonzi match at US Open A cameraman was trying to leave after Bonzi missed his 1st serve. The umpire gave Bonzi a 1st serve. Daniil: “Are you a man? Are you a man? why are you shaking? What’s wrong huh? Guys he wants to leave. He gets paid by… pic.twitter.com/nzlqgoWxre — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 25, 2025

After the match, Medvedev was asked: “Can you just explain the origins of what made you upset?”

The 13th seed replied: “I was not upset with the photographer… it was nothing special. Every time there’s a sound from the stands between serves, there is never a second serve.

“But well, that helped me get back into the match. It was a fun moment to live. I wasn’t upset with the photographer. I was upset with the decision.”