Netflix have offered Carlos Alcaraz fans a brief glimpse of what could await when the streaming site releases a much-anticipated documentary focusing on the Spanish star.

It was confirmed last year that world No 3 Alcaraz would be the subject of a Netflix documentary, depicting what proved to be a significant 2024 season for the star.

Rumours of a potential release date being confirmed swirled when the 21-year-old arrived in Indian Wells last week with the numbers ‘23.4.25’ tattooed on his arm.

Now, the streaming service has confirmed that Carlos Alcaraz: My Way will be released on April 23, 2025 – meaning fans have just over a month to wait before they can tune in.

On social media, Netflix has shared a teaser post appearing to show the four-time Grand Slam champion getting his latest tattoo, with the end of the short video confirming the documentary’s impending release.

It is not the first time that Netflix has stepped into the world of tennis, following the run of Break Point for two seasons.

However, the behind-the-scenes look at the ATP and WTA Tours was not well-received, and the streaming giant will hope that fans have a more positive reaction to this latest release.

What could be shown in the documentary?

Alcaraz was reportedly followed by Netflix cameras for nine months across 2024, and it was certainly a season to remember for the former world No 1.

The Spaniard became the youngest man to complete the ‘Surface Slam’ with his first French Open triumph, and he successfully defended his Wimbledon title just weeks later.

2024 also saw Alcaraz triumph in Indian Wells and the China Open, two significant moments that could also well feature prominently.

However, the documentary could also focus on some of the tougher moments that the four-time Grand Slam champion faced.

The Spaniard missed a significant chunk of the clay court season due to injury, and he suffered a shock second-round defeat to Botic van de Zandschulp at the US Open.

Alcaraz also suffered a heartbreaking loss to Novak Djokovic in the gold medal match at the Paris 2024 Olympics, though he did get to play doubles alongside his idol Rafael Nadal.

His rivalry with Jannik Sinner is also likely to feature prominently.

Sinner matches Alcaraz with two Grand Slam titles in 2024, though he had a more complete season overall – finishing the year as the world No 1.

However, the Spaniard won all three of their ATP Tour meetings amid a rivalry that captured the attention of the tennis and wider sporting world.

