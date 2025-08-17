Sinner and Sabalenka will both be looking to retain their titles.

The final Grand Slam of the 2025 tennis season, the US Open, is around the corner, and we give you all the information you need ahead of the tournament in New York.

This year’s event will be the 145th edition of the US Open while it will be the 58th time that the US Open has been staged in the Open Era.

When will the 2025 US Open take place?

This year marks the first time that the main draw of the US Open men’s and women’s singles competitions will start on a Sunday as it moves to a 15-day event, joining the Australian Open and French Open with Sunday starts.

Play will officially get underway on August 24 and it will come to a conclusion on the weekend of September 6/7 with the women’s final taking place on the Saturday, while the men’s showpiece match will be staged on the Sunday.

BUT…

There is a small matter of the new mixed doubles tournament as the revamped event will take place before the singles main draw as it will be staged on Tuesday, August 19 and Wednesday, August 20.

Some of the biggest names in tennis are set to compete as Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev have signed up on the men’s side while Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, Emma Raducanu, Elena Rybakina, Jasmine Paolini and Naomi Osaka are set to feature from the WTA Tour.

It remains to be seen if all those big names will actually feature on August 19.

What about the venue for the hard-court Grand Slam in New York?

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows–Corona Park, Queens, New York City has staged the US Open since 1978 so this year will mark the 46th edition at the venue.

There are 22 outdoor courts and another 12 in the adjoining park.

Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium, the Grandstand and Court 17 are the four showcourts at Flushing Meadows.

With a capacity of 23,771 , Arthur Ashe is the largest tennis stadium in the world and it has a retractable roof along with Louis Armstrong – which seats 14,000 spectators. The Grandstand has 8,125 seats and Court 17 has a capacity of 2,800.

Who won the 2024 titles at Flushing Meadows?

Two first-time US Open singles champions were crowned 12 months ago with Sinner defeating Taylor Fritz in the men’s final to win his second Grand Slam title, while Aryna Sabalenka became a three-time major champion when she beat Jessica Pegula.

Who are the top seeds in 2025?

Sinner and Sabalenka are assured of being the top seeds for their title defences as they will be No 1 in the ATP and WTA Rankings before the cutoff date for the seedings. A few positions are still to be decided in the women’s draw, but the men’s top 10 have been confirmed.

Sinner is followed by Alcaraz, Zverev, Fritz, Jack Draper, Ben Shelton, Novak Djokovic, Alex de Minaur, Karen Khachanov and Lorenzo Musetti.

On the women’s side, for now Sabalenka is followed by Coco Gauff, Swiatek, Pegula, Mirra Andreeva, Madison Keys, Amanda Anisimova, Jasmine Paolini, Elena Rybakina and Emma Navarro.

Of course, the top-32 players in the rankings will be seeded and if you are wondering about Raducanu, then she is still touch and go, but you can read more about that here.

Any big-name absentees?

World No 7 Zheng Qinwen is the biggest name to withdraw on the women’s side as she has an elbow injury while world No 12 Paula Badosa has a back injury. Former runner-up Ons Jabeur will also not play as she has called an early end to her 2025 season.

Grigor Dimitrov (No 25) is the only seeded player who won’t feature as he has a pectoral injury.

As for 24-time Grand Slam winner and four-time US Open champion Novak Djokovic, he hasn’t played any competitive matches since Wimbledon, but he is set to feature.

Which players received wildcards for Wimbledon 2025?

The legendary Venus Williams is the highest-profile player to receive a wildcard as the two-time US Open winner will play only her third tournament of the year.

When does qualifying take place?

Qualifying will get underway on August 18 and the final matches will be on Thursday, August 21 with players needing to win three matches to secure an entry into the main draw of the season-ending Grand Slam.

Speaking about the main draw…

The main draw for this year’s tournament is set for Thursday, August 21 and it usually takes place at 12:00 New York time (17:00 BST).

What is the prize money for the 2025 US Open?

The United States Tennis Association has announced a massive 20% increase in prize money from 2024 with the total set at $90 million. Sinner and Sabalenka earned $3,600,000 last year and this year’s will receive a staggering $5,000,000 each.

Full breakdown:

First round: $110,000

Second round: $154,000

Third round: $237,000

Fourth round: $400,000

Quarter-finalists: $660,000

Semi-finalists: $1,260,000

Finalists: $2,500,000

Champions: $5,000,000