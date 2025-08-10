2025 US Open projected seedings: Will Victoria Mboko, Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu make the cut?

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is set to be the top seed at the 2025 US Open and the top 25 seeds are all but confirmed while a few places are still up for grabs at the Cincinnati Open.

The US Open is the final Grand Slam of the season with the hard-court tournament kicking off on August 24 at Flushing Meadows in New York before coming to a conclusion on the weekend of September 6 and 7 with the women’s final being staged on the Saturday and the men’s showpiece match taking place a day later.

Thirty-two players will be seeded for the major, but the seedings will be based on the players’ positions in the WTA Rankings on August 18, meaning the current WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati is the final position where players can earn points before the cutoff.

World No 1 Sabalenka has a 3,400-point lead over Coco Gauff in the Live Rankings so she is assured of headlining the draw as the top seed while Gauff finds herself in a battle with Iga Swiatek to be the second seed.

Reigning French Open champion Gauff has the upper hand as the Pole will have to win the tournament to move ahead of the American in the WTA Rankings after the Cincy tournament.

Mirra Andreeva, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Amanda Anisimova, Jasmine Paolini, Elena Rybakina and Emma Navarro complete the top 10 in the Live Rankings, but there will be a few changes in the next week as all of them are still active in Ohio.

World No 7 Zheng Qinwen was set to be among the top seeds, but she has withdrawn from the US Open due to an elbow injury while No 12 Paula Badosa is also out with a back injury.

That means those below them are bumped up, while two spots open up for those outside the top 32.

Two players who are also all but assured of being seeded are Canadian Open finalists Victoria Mboko and Naomi Osaka.

Just a month ago, Mboko was not in the running to be seeded at the US Open as she was outside the top 80 in the rankings, but her fairytale title run at her home WTA 1000 event has resulted in a 61-place surge to No 24 while Osaka is one place behind her after jumping 24 places.

With Zheng and Badosa not playing, Mboko is set to be seeded 22nd and Osaka 23rd, although there will be changes as both are not playing in Cincinnati.

There will no doubt be a big scrap in the next week for the final seeding positions with Mccartney Kessler (28), Dayana Yastremska (29), Leylah Fernandez (30), Anna Kalinskaya (31) and Emma Raducanu (32) occupying the final five positions.

Fernandez is currently in the biggest danger as she has already exited the Cincinnati Open while several players outside the current top 32 are still in action so she could overtake her.

Raducanu is also in a difficult position as she faces Sabalenka in the third round in Cincy and a defeat means she will be the first to lose out if those below her in the Live Rankings pick up a win or two.

But on the flip side, there could still be a few withdrawals in the top 30.

Current Top 32 Based on Live Rankings

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Coco Gauff

3. Iga Swiatek

4. Mirra Andreeva

5. Jessica Pegula

6. Madison Keys

7. Amanda Anisimova

8. Jasmine Paolini

9. Elena Rybakina

10. Emma Navarro

11. Elina Svitolina

12. Karolina Muchova

13. Ekaterina Alexandrova

14. Clara Tauson

15. Belinda Bencic

16. Daria Kasatkina

17. Ludmilla Samsonova

18. Beatriz Haddad Maia

19. Elise Mertens

20. Linda Noskova

21. Diana Shnaider

22. Victoria Mboko

23. Naomi Osaka

24. Sofia Kenin

25. Jeļena Ostapenko

26. Marta Kostyuk

27. Magdalena Frcch

28. Mccartney Kessler

29. Dayana Yastremska

30. Leylah Fernandez

31. Anna Kalinskaya

32. Emma Raducanu

Next Five

33. Xinyu Wang

34. Rebecca Sramkova

35. Veronika Kudermetova

36. Olga Danilovic

37. Maya Joint

38 . Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

40. Tatjana Maria