The 2026 US Open entry list has been released and Emma Raducanu looks set to make her comeback from injury at the season-ending Grand Slam, but Victoria Mboko is the biggest name missing.

Raducanu has not made an appearance on the WTA Tour since finishing runner-up at the Queen’s Club Championship, as she was forced to withdraw from the Nottingham Open, Eastbourne Open and Wimbledon due to a stress fracture in her right shin.

She was spotted wearing crutches days after announcing her withdrawal from Wimbledon and has subsequently also been ruled out of the WTA 1000 double header, the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open.

It raised concerns about her appearance at the US Open, but her name is on the entry list for the hard-court major at Flushing Meadows.

However, that does not mean she will play as was the case at Wimbledon where she held a press conference on the Sunday before the start of the tournament to state that she hopes to play on the Monday only to withdraw a few hours later.

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If she does indeed play at the US Open she will be undercooked and, unless she enters the Monterrey Open – the last warm-up event that runs from 23-29 August – she will have no match practice on hard courts.

While Raducanu is set to feature, one star is already confirmed missing as world No 12 Mboko will miss her second consecutive major due to a knee injury.

The Canadian sustained the injury during her opening singles match at the Queen’s Club and was forced to pull out of Wimbledon and will miss her upcoming title defence at the Canadian Open, as well as the Cincinnati event.

World No 34 Hailey Baptiste is also still sidelined after she injured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in her left knee during the second round of the French Open with that setback putting a damper on the best season of her career.

The devastating blow came shortly after she reached the semi-final of the Madrid Open and peaked at No 25 in the WTA Rankings.

World No 99 Varvara Gracheva is the other top 100 player who won’t play in New York as she is also out with an ACL injury that she sustained during training in March.

In terms of the rest of the entry list, world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka will headline the main draw and she is followed by Elena Rybakina with the rest of the top 10 featuring.

World No 102 Anastasia Zakharova is the last player to make the cut in terms of ranking with No 103 Ella Seidel the first name on the alternate list.

Five players have entered the main draw with a special ranking and they are Lois Boisson, Irina-Camelia Begu, Aoi Ito, Jil Teichmann and Mananchaya Sawangkaew.