Alex Eala’s army of Filipino fans continues to win over the tennis community with Oleksandra Oliynykova the latest WTA star to praise them for being “truly amazing”.

Since making her breakthrough on the WTA Tour in early 2025, Eala has become one of the most popular players on the tour and her matches are always sold out, whether she plays in Europe, Asia or North America.

There is always a buzz at her matches with Filipino fans turning up in their drones and it has been no different at this year’s US Open.

Although they are quite vocal in their support for their 21-year-old superstar, they don’t overstep the mark.

“Sorry we’re loud. We’re Filipino,” one poster stated during one of Eala’s matches and there is no doubt that it can be a little unsettling for some of her opponents.

Oliynykova got a taste of the loudness during a 6-1, 6-4, defeat to Eala in the second round at Louis Armstrong Stadium on Thursday, but like with most other WTA stars, the Filipino fans left a good impression on the Ukrainian.

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“Mahigpit na yakap sa aking mga tagahanga sa Pilipinas!” she wrote on Instagram. “Napakainit ng inyong pagmamahal, napakatapat, at talagang kahanga-hanga kayo!”

It translates to: “Big hugs to my fans in the Philippines! Your love is so warm, so sincere, and you are truly amazing!”

And Oliynykova wasn’t impressed with the fans during the match, but also after her exit from the tournament, as she explained on social media: “I went for a little walk around the US Open grounds, and it was incredibly heartwarming to see how many people came up to me with kind words.

“I am also grateful to everyone who’s been messaging me. I’m receiving an incredible number of messages and comments, and it truly means so much to feel your support. Thank you all!”

Up next for Eala is a third-round clash against her good friend Iva Jovic, who defeated qualifier Francisca Jones 6-4, 6-4, and the American is used to the Filipino fans.

It will be their third match with Jovic winning 6-4, 6-2 in the first round on the clay at this year’s French Open and 6-2, 6-2 in the round of 16 on the grass at the Queen’s Club Championship a few weeks later.

“She’s an amazing player, young, very talented and very intelligent,” Eala said of Jovic. “Of course, she’s a high-ranked player and very, very accomplished, and I’ve encountered my fair share of challenges against her this year.”